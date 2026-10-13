Annapurna Bhandar: October Money Coming In Second Week! Check New Govt Update

Annapurna Bhandar: Today is Tritiya. The festive season has started, but the crisp 3,000 rupees of the Annapurna Yojana have not hit bank accounts yet. Many women are worrying if the government will send the money during this Puja month at all

Mahalaya went by this Saturday. The festive drums have started beating. The Puja has begun, but the Annapurna Yojana money has not reached many accounts yet. The government sent 3,000 rupees of financial help to over 1.45 crore women in September. Everyone faces a tight budget during the Puja month of October anyway. Women have only one question in mind right now: when will the Annapurna money arrive this festive month?

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had informed earlier that the government will send the Annapurna Yojana money to accounts on the 17th of every month. Women are now confused if the money will arrive in the second week of October. The Puja starts on October 17. Many people are wondering if the government will send the money early before the holidays begin. Will the October and November money come together?

The government might credit the accounts before Puja. We do not have any official update on this yet. Over 1.5 crore women got the financial benefit in September, but the government will drop lakhs of accounts in October. Officials had announced earlier that women cannot take both Annapurna Yojana and Widow Pension together. The department has removed names from one scheme for those getting both benefits. The government has also started verification again. Many women failed this new verification even after passing the earlier one.

The bank will block your money if Direct Benefit Transfer or DBT is not active in your account. Beneficiaries will face problems if they have multiple accounts. You will also face issues if you do not link the DBT to the correct account.

You will face problems getting the money if you do not link your bank account with Aadhaar. The department will stop payments for wrong or incomplete documents. Mismatches between Aadhaar and bank account details will also cause issues. You must fix all these problems to get the money. You can check your Annapurna Bhandar enrollment status from home by clicking this link: You need to select your state first to check the status. You must click the options one by one and finally click on track application status. You will know the update now.