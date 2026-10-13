'Mere Hisse Ka Dedo': Delhi Woman Cop Offers Her Share Of Food To Protester, Heartwarming Chat Wins Hearts

In the tense atmosphere at Delhi's Connaught Place on October 11, a woman police officer's offer to share her meal with a protester stood out. There was a warm moment between them that was caught on video and shared on Instagram. The incident took place during a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and other student bodies that called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

In a video shared by a protester who goes by the handle @ayuon28, Ayu approached the women officers and reminded them of how they had helped the previous day. "You know, you fed me yesterday," Ayu said.

One of the cops reacted by asking Ayu whether he had eaten that day. "Aaj khaya? Khaana khaoge (Did you eat today? "Would you like some food?" she said.

When Ayu said yes, another policewoman stepped in with an offer that caught the protester off guard.

"Mere hisse ka dedo, mujhe aaj khaane ka man nahi hai (Give them my portion. I do not feel like eating today)," the cop stated.

Ayu was evidently moved by the offer and continued to thank the officer, who also revealed that she was from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. It was a brief encounter, but it stuck with the protester enough to be videotaped and published online.

Before concluding the video, Ayu turned to the camera and stated,“Dekho doston, police khaana bhi deti hai, sirf dande nahi (Look, friends, the police also give you food, not just beat you with batons).”

The policemen' generosity was praised by a large number of people, who expressed their appreciation for the video. Some individuals believed that such efforts should be recognised more frequently, particularly during demonstrations, which are frequently characterised by heated exchanges between law enforcement and protesters.

The demonstrations on Saturday were organised by the CJP and student groups. Protesters raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged irregularities in the voter-list revision process.

Heavy security was deployed across Delhi as protesters attempted to gather, and police detained demonstrators at various locations, including Connaught Place.