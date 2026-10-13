'Love, Danielle': First Scripted Feature Film On Living With A BRCA Gene Mutation Before A Cancer Diagnosis Goes Global

"Love, Danielle" movie poster

“Love, Danielle” star, co-writer and producer Devin Sidell (left) and producer Amy Byer Shainman at the film's world premiere, Heartland International Film Festival.

Devin Sidell and Jaime King in“Love, Danielle.”

Inspired by Devin Sidell's own experience as a BRCA1 gene mutation carrier, the award-winning film is now available in the UK, Australia and other countries.

- Devin Sidell, star, co-writer and producerLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "Love, Danielle" is now available on Kinema to viewers in the UK, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, Israel, South Africa and other countries.When Danielle (Devin Sidell), a happily married thirty-something, tests positive for a BRCA1 gene mutation, she learns that this puts her at a very high risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer. Thanks a lot, DNA. She now struggles with daily life, working at her bakery with her hubby Pat (Michael Roark) and hanging out with her clueless best buds on game night. Her older, smart-alecky sister (Jaime King) is already undergoing chemotherapy for a breast cancer diagnosis. Danielle now contemplates preemptively removing her "ticking time bomb" breasts and reproductive organs before cancer gets her, too. Her decision-making process includes flashbacks of her screwed-up childhood with absent parents, bizarre anesthesia-induced dreams, and toxic confrontations with her recovering alcoholic mother (Lesley Ann Warren) and self-absorbed 70s TV star father (Barry Bostwick). Ultimately, Danielle must figure out how to prioritize her health and well-being by putting herself first.Based on a true storyThe film is based on Sidell's real life. She is a BRCA1 previvor: someone who has a high risk of developing certain cancers but has not had cancer. Before her breast reconstruction, Sidell shot footage for the film that openly exhibits her scars and expanders so that the audience can truly get a feeling for what a difficult decision this is and how the aftermath honestly looks. Some of the sisters' dialogue in the film is taken word for word from conversations Sidell had with her own sister."I made 'Love, Danielle' for anyone facing these decisions, so they know they're not alone. I'm thrilled that people in the UK, Australia and other countries can now watch it," said Sidell, who stars in, co-wrote and produced the film.About BRCAEveryone has BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, which help repair damaged DNA. A mutation or harmful change in one of them raises the risk of several cancers. According to the Basser Center for BRCA at Penn Medicine:. About 1 in 200 people carry a BRCA genetic mutation, rising to about 1 in 40 among people of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry.. Women with a mutation have up to a 75% lifetime risk of breast cancer and up to a 50% risk of ovarian cancer.. Men with a BRCA mutation face higher risks of breast, prostate (up to 25%), and pancreatic cancer.. Only about 10% of people who carry a mutation know it.The NHS says people with Jewish ancestry are around six times more likely than the general population to carry a BRCA mutation, so the film is especially relevant to Jewish communities. Men can carry and pass on BRCA mutations too, and the film includes a special appearance by Raymond Cruz ("Breaking Bad"), who plays a male BRCA carrier.The film has already been shown in London, where Jnetics hosted a September 2025 event with a Q&A on the NHS Jewish BRCA Testing Programme."We made 'Love, Danielle' so that BRCA gene mutation carriers would feel seen and others would be entertained and enlightened about hereditary cancer. The reaction to the film in both the US and Canada has been so positive, and we really hope the film will resonate with viewers in the UK, Australia and other countries now too," said producer Amy Byer Shainman, a BRCA1 carrier, hereditary cancer advocate known as BRCA Responder, and author of "Resurrection Lily."What critics are saying. "This is by far the funniest movie about cancer I've ever seen." Hunter V. Norris, AZFamily. "It's a film that's funny, heartfelt and even a little bit wise." Christopher Lloyd, The Film Yap. "A must-watch for anyone in the hereditary cancer community." Georgia Hurst, CURE magazine"Love, Danielle" is available on Kinema at kinema/lovedanielle. It runs 79 minutes, is in English with English captions, and is recommended for ages 18 and over.. Rent it to watch at home for $5.99 USD.. Host a showing, in person or online. Charities, support groups, hospitals, universities, workplaces, faith communities, and friends can all book the film.. Meet the filmmakers. Devin Sidell and Amy Byer Shainman can join showings in person or by video for a Q&A, subject to availability.In the United States and Canada, the film is available to rent and own on digital platforms through Freestyle Digital Media.Director: Marianna PalkaWriters: Steve Sears and Devin SidellCast: Devin Sidell, Michael Roark, Jaime King, Raymond Cruz, Barry Bostwick, Lesley Ann WarrenProducers: Amy Byer Shainman, Robin Conly, Steve Sears, Devin SidellExecutive producers: Joanna Kerns, Steve Morris, Amy Byer ShainmanWorld premiere: Heartland International Film Festival, October 2024Awards. Best Screenplay, Phoenix Film Festival. Best Feature Film, Toronto International Women Film Festival. Best Feature Film, Nevada Women's Film Festival. Best Narrative Feature, Mystic Film Festival. Best Narrative Feature, Awareness Film Festival. Best Actress (Devin Sidell), Raw Science Film Festival. Best Supporting Actress (Jaime King), Garden State Film Festival. Best Supporting Actress (Lesley Ann Warren) and Gold Remi Award, WorldFest Houston International Film FestivalMedia contactAmy Byer Shainman, "Love, Danielle"...lovedaniellefilm · Instagram @lovedanielle · #LoveDanielleFilmAvailable on request: additional stills, press materials, and interviews with Devin Sidell and Amy Byer Shainman.

Amy Byer Shainman

BRCA Responder/Lady Parts Productions

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"Love, Danielle" movie trailer

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'Love, Danielle': First Scripted Feature Film on Living with a BRCA Gene Mutation Before a Cancer Diagnosis Goes Global News Provided By Amy Byer Shainman October 13, 2026, 04:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Movie Industry, Religion, Science



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