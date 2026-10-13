'Democracy, Not Mobocracy': Majumdar Slams Opposition's 'Chalo Dilli'

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar launched a scathing attack on the opposition over the "Chalo Dilli" march to the Supreme Court, saying that "democracy cannot just run on the streets".

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister dismissed the opposition's demand for resignations, warning that such tactics could set a dangerous precedent for the country. "Look, if the country starts running like this--wherever someone starts marching and says someone has to resign--then every opposition party will start doing it in every state. Wherever the Congress has a Chief Minister, we will go there. Wherever BJP people are, they will go and demand resignations. Democracy cannot just run on the streets, right? It is democracy, not mobocracy. It is not a banana republic," Majumdar said.

The BJP leader challenged the opposition to substantiate their claims rather than resorting to street-level agitation. "Things cannot run like this. If you have something, bring the proof and talk. Then we can discuss it," he added.

Majumdar further asserted that the opposition's current strategy lacked public support and would prove futile in the long run. "If you don't have anything at all, why would people listen? The people are not with them. And they will never win elections like this," the Union Minister remarked.

INDIA Bloc's March for 'Justice'

Majumdar's remarks come after former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joined the opposition INDIA bloc's mega protest march in the national capital, asserting that their movement is aimed at seeking "justice for the sake of humanity".

Speaking to reporters during the demonstration in Delhi, Banerjee emphasised that their movement was driven by humanitarian grounds. "We are demanding justice for the sake of humanity. That is all... We want justice," Banerjee said.

Earlier, Banerjee also said elections should be conducted using the existing electoral rolls until the names of all eligible voters are included in the lists.“I think legal voters' names should be on the list. As long as their names are not included in the list, we think the election should be conducted using the old list,” the TMC supremo told reporters.

INDIA bloc leaders and supporters, led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, marched through Barakhamba Road towards the Supreme Court of India over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls while demanding the sacking of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The protest was followed by the filing of a petition in the apex court. (ANI)

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