Navratri Day 3: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Greet Devotees On Maa Chandraghanta Puja

Political Leaders Extend Navratri Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to devotees on the third day of Sharadiya Navratri, invoking Goddess Chandraghanta and wishing happiness, prosperity and success for all, as devotees offered prayers at temples across the country.

In a post on X, PM Modi said,“On this Navratri, heartfelt salutations to Devi Chandraghanta, the goddess of courage, peace, and divine power! May her grace bring welfare to all. May everyone's life forever be filled with happiness, prosperity, and success-this is the auspicious wish.”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings, praying for compassion, fearlessness, justice and truth in people's lives. In a post on X, Singh said,“Jai Maa Chandraghanta! On the third day of Navratri, salutations to the divine form of Maa Chandraghanta. May Mother's grace instill compassion in our hearts, fearlessness in our conduct, and always pave the path of justice and truth in our lives. May Maa Chandraghanta protect all devotees and bring happiness and peace into everyone's lives. Pindajapravararudha Chandakopastrakairayuta. Prasadam tanute mahyam Chandraghanteti vishruta॥”

Devotees Throng Temples Across India

Meanwhile, devotees gathered at temples in different parts of the country to mark the occasion.

In Delhi, a large number of devotees attended the morning aarti at the Chhatarpur Temple on the third day of Sharadiya Navratri, offering prayers to the goddess.

In Uttarakhand's Haridwar, devotees visited the ancient Chandi Devi Temple, situated on Neel Parvat, to offer prayers.

Unique Rituals at Srirangam Temple

In Tamil Nadu, the nine-day Navaratri festival commenced at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli, with thousands of devotees offering prayers to Goddess Ranganayaki.

On the first day of the festival, Goddess Ranganayaki was taken from the sanctum sanctorum to the Kolu Mandapam in the evening. Special abhishekam and pujas were performed for the deity, drawing a large number of devotees who gathered at the temple to offer prayers.

As part of the special celebrations, the temple elephants, Andal and Lakshmi, participated in a unique devotional ritual at the Goddess's shrine during the night.

The elephants paid their respects to the deity by waving ceremonial fans and playing the mouth organ, captivating devotees. Children and adults watched the unusual performance with amazement and admiration.

The ritual was described as a distinctive feature of the Navaratri celebrations at the Srirangam temple.

About Sharadiya Navratri

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga.

Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances. Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom.

Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)