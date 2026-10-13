Canadian FM Anita Anand In India To Boost Trade, Security Cooperation

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand is on an India visit as part of her two-nation tour, which also includes the United Arab Emirates from October 13 to October 16, with discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar set to focus on advancing bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, people-to-people ties, and security and defence, amid ongoing negotiations for a comprehensive trade agreement between the two countries.

According to a news release issued by the Canadian government on Monday, Anand will meet EAM Jaishankar in India to advance collaboration on roadmap priorities. This will be the 11th meeting between the two ministers since September 2025, reflecting sustained high-level engagement and a growing bilateral relationship.

Major Trade Push and CEPA Talks

The visit comes as India and Canada seek to expand economic engagement and advance negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), with both sides targeting the conclusion of negotiations by the end of 2026. The two countries began the fifth round of CEPA negotiations in Ottawa earlier this month, with energy, critical minerals and aerospace cooperation emerging as key areas for expanding economic ties.

Canadian International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu will also be part of the Canadian delegation, with the aim to further advance negotiations on the CEPA agreement.

"This week, I'm leading Canada's largest trade delegation to India in more than 30 years. India is home to more than 1.4 billion people and is one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, making it a significant opportunity for Canadian businesses to reach new customers. 300 business delegates are joining me on this trade mission to India to build new partnerships in aerospace, clean energy, technology, life sciences, agri-food and forestry. We're also advancing negotiations on a Canada-India CEPA trade agreement, with the goal of opening more opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses," Sidhu said.

The negotiations follow discussions between Sidhu and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers Meeting, where the two sides discussed the fourth round of negotiations.

Canada has also set an ambitious target of more than doubling bilateral trade with India to USD 70 billion by 2030, from around USD 30 billion, as both countries seek to strengthen commercial ties and diversify economic partnerships.

Last week, Sidhu said nearly 300 Canadian business delegates would join the Team Canada Trade Mission to India to explore new business opportunities and attract investment.

“Nearly 300 Canadian business delegates are joining the Team Canada Trade Mission I am leading to India next week to secure new opportunities for our businesses and workers in one of the world's fastest-growing markets,” Sidhu said in a statement.

The trade mission will focus on connecting Canadian expertise in key sectors with India's growing market demand, with aerospace, agri-food and clean technology identified as areas offering opportunities for greater commercial engagement and investment.

“This is how we will more than double our trade with India to USD 70 billion by 2030,” Sidhu said.

According to the Canadian government, two-way trade between India and Canada reached USD 30.4 billion in 2025, including USD 11 billion in goods. The two countries have shared nearly 80 years of diplomatic relations and maintain growing people-to-people ties. Against this backdrop, Anand's discussions with Jaishankar are expected to advance cooperation across the bilateral roadmap, including trade, energy, security and defence, alongside broader people-to-people engagement.

Broader Diplomatic Engagements

During her stay in New Delhi, Anand will also participate in the Bloomberg New Economy Forum for a panel discussion on middle powers and the changing global order. She will reinforce the importance of multilateral and plurilateral cooperation amid geopolitical uncertainty and highlight Canada as a reliable partner for India and the broader Indo-Pacific.

Visit to the UAE

Following her India visit, Anand will travel to the UAE, where she will meet Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with senior leaders, government officials and business leaders. The discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding commercial partnerships and promoting cooperation in defence and security, artificial intelligence, innovation and people-to-people ties.

(ANI)

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