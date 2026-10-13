Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Karan Wahi & Farrhana's Friendship Highlights

The latest season of Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi has recently concluded, but audiences are still missing the madness, daredevil stunts and fun banter between the contestants that made the season memorable. The 15th edition was high on entertainment as well, with camaraderie among contestants adding to its appeal.

One of the highlights was the friendship between actors Karan Wahi and Farrhana Bhatt, which received considerable love from the audience. What began as a fun nok-jhok gradually blossomed into a beautiful friendship during the shoot in Cape Town. Their bond became a talking point among contestants, with host Rohit Shetty and their co-contestants often seen teasing the duo in good humour. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi) Recognising the audience's growing interest in their chemistry, the makers also featured Karan and Farhana in several reels and promotional clips. The content resonated with viewers, further fuelling the buzz around their friendship, with both actors bringing their own sizeable fan following to the show. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Karan Wahi on His Bond With Farrhana

Recently, ANI caught up with Karan Wahi for a candid conversation about his successful third stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, his experience on the show and the journey that made this season particularly memorable.

When asked about his equation with Farrhana, the 'Dill Mill Gayye' actor was all praise for her.“Farrhana, what a person she is. Such a fabulous girl and an incredible player. The way she performed those stunts was amazing. She has done so well on the show,” Karan said.

'Nothing Was Scripted'

He also clarified that nothing was scripted about his friendship with Farrhana. Their bond developed organically, and when the makers realised that the audience was enjoying their dynamic, they started incorporating it into the promotional videos accordingly.

“We shot this show 3-4 months back so it can't be that we scripted everything 3 months back. Also, I think Farrhana and I are very similar in certain ways. We started off with a very funny argument. It was not even an argument; it was a very funny thing that we were arguing about. As time went on in the show, we did a stunt together, and with the energy of the show, we eventually ended up becoming friends. We were teasing each other, then the entire team of players started teasing us, and then Rohit sir added fuel to the fire,” Karan quipped.

“Eventually, I think the channel will only try to promote something that's working because, at the end of the day, it's a show also. If our jokes, funny moments, dance, or the so-called shipping that people talk about work, I think the channel also tries to promote them a little. But I think she's such a fab girl. She's such a sweet girl. We've had a ball of a time there, and it's great to make new friends like her because she's a very different person,” he shared.

Both Karan and Farrhana reached the finale of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', which Avinash Mishra ultimately won. (ANI)

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