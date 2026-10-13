Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 13: Gold Slips As Investors Track US Inflation, Check City-Wise Rates
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1 kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,37,250
|Rs 1,51,180
|Rs 2,25,340
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,37,100
|Rs 1,51,440
|Rs 2,25,730
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,37,100
|Rs 1,51,240
|Rs 2,25,430
|Chennai
|Rs 1,37,250
|Rs 1,51,880
|Rs 2,26,390
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,37,150
|Rs 1,51,560
|Rs 2,25,910
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,37,100
|Rs 1,51,680
|Rs 2,26,090
Domestic bullion markets also reflected the cautious mood. Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) held near Rs 1.50 lakh per 10 grams, while silver futures traded lower during the morning session. The previous day's domestic spot prices also showed that both metals had been under pressure.
For jewellery buyers, however, daily price movements are only one part of the calculation. The final amount paid at a store can vary according to the purity of the metal, the jeweller's pricing, making charges and applicable taxes. Buyers comparing prices should therefore check the rate for the correct gold purity and confirm the final bill before making a purchase.
Gold rates are commonly quoted for 22-karat and 24-karat varieties. While 24K gold has a higher purity, 22K gold is widely used in jewellery. Silver prices are generally quoted per kilogram, although retailers may also display smaller quantities.
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