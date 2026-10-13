Does Health Insurance Cover Therapy Bills? Things You Should Know Before Booking Session

You might be spending thousands of rupees every month on therapy sessions to improve your mental health. You should wait before spending carelessly assuming your insurance will cover it. Insurance companies might not reimburse all your therapy bills, even though mental health treatments have insurance coverage, experts warn.

Thing you need to know

The Mental Healthcare Act 2017 Section 21(4) directs insurance companies to provide coverage for mental illnesses exactly like physical illnesses. The insurance regulator IRDAI also asks companies to follow this strictly. Policyholders get a big relief because companies cannot treat mental health as an excluded category anymore.

You cannot just assume the company will refund your money without reading the fine print. Many policies cover hospitalisation for mental illnesses, but they might not give you benefits for regular outpatient therapy. Some companies only offer limited free counseling sessions through specific partner apps. This setup is very different from you visiting a therapist of your choice and getting the bills reimbursed.

You must also note that psychiatric consultations, prescription medicines, psychotherapy, and general counseling do not fall under the same category in a policy. The annual allowance, the limit per session, and the total number of sessions matter a lot. You might have a massive sum insured, but the company might allocate only a tiny amount for outpatient therapy.

You should check the policy schedule and the Customer Information Sheet (CIS) properly when you buy or renew a policy. You can ask the insurance company for a written explanation if you have any doubts. You should not blindly trust the term mental health coverage. You must understand beforehand how much the policy will actually help your real treatment needs. This habit will save you from huge financial losses.