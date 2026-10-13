MENAFN - Live Mint) The Delhi Police reportedly sought an extension of the deployment of 273 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Delhi till October 20 amid concerns over widespread protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Police sought the CAPF extension, citing the possibility of protests by the Cockroach Janta Party and other organisations, sources said on Tuesday.

In a letter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, police requested that the deployment, which was scheduled to end on Monday, be extended to maintain law and order and deal with any potential situation.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Why did Delhi Police seek to extend CAPF deployment in Delhi until October 20?⌵

Police cited the possibility of protests by the Cockroach Janta Party and other organisations, and said the forces were needed to maintain law and order and respond to potential situations.

2How many CAPF companies did Delhi Police seek to keep deployed?⌵

Delhi Police sought an extension for 273 CAPF companies in Delhi until October 20. A total of 301 companies had been approved for deployment, though 28 of the additional 80 had not reported by Monday.

3Where did Delhi Police expect demonstrations over the protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?⌵

Police flagged Jantar Mantar, the Election Commission, Parliament House and India Gate as sensitive locations where demonstrations could take place.

4What were the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar about?⌵

The protests concerned alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Opposition groups also called for Kumar's resignation.

5Which groups did Delhi Police cite as potential protest organisers?⌵

Police cited the Cockroach Janta Party and other organisations, including the Bhim Army, student organisations and political groups, as possible organisers of demonstrations.

"A total of 301 CAPF companies had been approved for deployment in Delhi, including 221 companies cleared on October 6 and another 80 on October 8," a source said.

Of the additional 80 companies, 28 had not reported to Delhi Police as of Monday, the sources said.

They said police have flagged the possibility of demonstrations at several sensitive locations, including Jantar Mantar, Election Commission, Parliament House and India Gate.

Demonstrations by the Bhim Army, student organisations and other political groups are also among the concerns cited by police.

The last few days have seen protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in different parts of Delhi.

Over the weekend, the capital turned into a fortress, with massive deployment of security personnel, closure of 45 metro stations and intensive checks at the city's border points. Thousands of protesters, including Cockroach Janta Party leaders and former chief ministers, were detained.

The Delhi Police registered multiple FIRs at Barakhamba Road and Tilak Marg police stations in connection with the Opposition's protest on Monday, police said, according to ANI.

The FIRs relate to alleged barricade-breaking and graffiti on roads during the protest, according to police.

On Monday, the INDIA bloc leaders and supporters, led by Rahul Gandhi, marched through Barakhamba Road towards the Supreme Court, following which 11 opposition leaders filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission's decisions relating to the SIR of electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Registry flagged 14 defects in the writ petition filed by Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and nine other INDIA bloc leaders challenging aspects of the Election Commission of India (ECIs) ongoing Special Intensive Revi