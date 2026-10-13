Coimbatore Leads TN In GPS Installation On Mineral Transport Trucks

MENAFN - IANS) Coimbatore, Oct 13 (IANS) Coimbatore has emerged as the leading district in Tamil Nadu in fitting mineral transport trucks with Global Positioning System (GPS) devices, with 4,200 vehicles equipped so far ahead of the state government's October 31 deadline for mandatory installation.

The district has around 7,000 trucks engaged in transporting minerals, including stones, gravel and red soil. With devices installed in 60 per cent of these vehicles, officials are stepping up efforts to ensure that the remaining trucks comply before the deadline.

The initiative assumes significance because Coimbatore shares a border with Kerala and serves as a route for transporting mineral resources into the neighbouring state. There are 13 check posts along the Coimbatore-Kerala border, where authorities are working to curb the illegal movement of minerals.

The Mineral Resources Department, the Revenue Department and the police are jointly taking enforcement measures against unauthorised transportation. Mandatory GPS installation forms part of the state government's efforts to strengthen oversight of vehicles carrying mineral resources.

Under the government's directive, trucks transporting minerals across Tamil Nadu must be fitted with GPS devices by October 31. Authorities have warned that action will be taken against those failing to meet the requirement within the stipulated period.

Coimbatore's progress places it ahead of other districts in the number of mineral transport vehicles fitted with tracking devices.

According to the information provided, some districts have as many as 12,000 trucks engaged in mineral transportation, but only around 2,000 have installed GPS equipment.

A district government official said discussions had been held with owners of trucks carrying gravel, red soil and other minerals to accelerate installation and ensure compliance with the government's order.

“Truck owners have been instructed to speed up the installation process. So far, 4,200 vehicles have been fitted with GPS devices,” the official said.

Steps were being taken to complete installation in the remaining vehicles by the end of the month, the official added.

The immediate focus is on bringing the roughly 2,800 trucks yet to install the equipment into compliance. Discussions with vehicle owners are intended to maintain the pace of installation as the deadline approaches.

With a substantial mineral transport fleet and multiple border checkpoints, Coimbatore remains a key district in the enforcement drive. Officials are pursuing installation alongside coordinated action by the departments responsible for checking illegal mineral transportation across the border.