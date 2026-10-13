Divyanka Tripathi Reveals She Gets 5 Month Old Twins On Sets Of Pati, Patni Aur Panga: Difficult To Leave Them Even For 2-4 Min

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Television superstar Divyanka Tripathi opened up about the challenges of returning to work with the couple reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, after welcoming twin baby boys with husband Vivek Dahiya.

She emphasised that there is no such thing as an effortless 'bounce back' after childbirth. In an exclusive conversation, the actress spoke about balancing her professional commitments with motherhood, admitting that leaving her babies even for two to four minutes has become difficult as they begin to grow and explore their surroundings.

Divyanka, who has resumed work while navigating the demands of caring for her newborns, spoke about how caring for her twins is becoming a different experience as they grow.

While the babies currently spend time sleeping and feeding, she knows that the next stage of their development will bring new challenges.

“Handling babies is actually easier at this stage because they sleep and feed. But I know the crawling stage will come. They have already started pushing themselves around slowly. For me, it is also difficult to leave them alone even for two to four minutes. So, I have to take them along to the set. It is not easy. None of it is easy,” Divyanka shared.

She also said people have expressed surprise at how quickly she has returned to work.

“I have always said this in the past, women don't simply 'bounce back'. There is nothing like that. Look, you can work in front of the camera, and we are doing our jobs, but there are difficulties. There are aches in the body, there is a fog in the brain, and yet we know that we have to keep working. We may not have had to return to work so soon, but here we are, doing it,” she said.

She further emphasised that women should not be compared with one another when it comes to returning to work after motherhood. Pointing out that every individual's circumstances are different, she encouraged women to trust their own journeys instead of feeling pressured by someone else's experience.

“I am saying this so that nobody compares one woman with another and says, 'Oh, Divyanka has done it.' No, it is difficult for everyone. Everyone returns to work at their own pace. So, just go at your own pace, and I am following mine too,” she said.

Divyanka also acknowledged the support system that has helped her navigate this phase. She credited her family and husband Vivek for standing by her and giving her the confidence to manage both motherhood and work.

“I am showing a lot of strength, but a lot of that strength comes from Vivek. He stands by me. My family tells me, 'You will manage it. It will happen. Don't keep thinking about whether you should wait; you will never get started if you keep waiting.' I also feel that working is good for our mental health. Being with you is good for my mental health,” she added.

For the uninitiated, Divyanka and Vivek welcomed their twin baby boys on May 26, 2026, sharing the happy news with fans through a joint social media announcement. The couple announced the arrival of their sons nearly 10 years after tying the knot on July 8, 2016.

–IANS

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