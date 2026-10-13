Uttarakhand CM Dhami Approves Rs 61.42 Crore For Kumbh Mela 2027, Clears Road Projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved proposals for funding several development projects across the state, covering roads, drinking water, irrigation, religious sites and government housing. A major allocation of ₹61.42 crore has also been approved for 18 infrastructure-related works linked to the preparations for Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2027.

The decisions aim to improve essential facilities in different districts while supporting the development of religious destinations and strengthening infrastructure ahead of the major pilgrimage event.

Road Construction Projects In Champawat, Dehradun And Pithoragarh

In Champawat district, ₹9.94 crore has been approved for constructing 10-kilometre internal roads in rural areas of Tanakpur and Banbasa. In Dehradun's Majri Grant area, ₹1.37 crore has been sanctioned for a two-kilometre road connecting Laltappar with Gorkha Basti Sagar and other nearby houses.

Pithoragarh has also received approval for a project worth ₹74.24 lakh to construct a paved pathway and culvert between Bhumidhaara and Kumalgaon.

Rural Connectivity And Irrigation Get Funding

In Pithoragarh, ₹49.85 lakh has been approved for a connecting road from Primary School Bhugaon to Naghar, Kumalta and Syusi in Majheda Gram Panchayat.

Another ₹44.13 lakh has been sanctioned for constructing an irrigation channel in the Tauak Bhaura Field area. These projects are expected to improve village connectivity and support agricultural water requirements.

Temple Development Projects Across Uttarakhand

Several religious sites have received funding approval for strengthening and beautification. In the Jaspur area of Udham Singh Nagar, ₹1.62 crore has been sanctioned for strengthening the ancient temple at Dam.

The Guru Gorakhnath temple fairground in Pithoragarh has received ₹32.53 lakh for development and beautification. In Almora's Salt area, ₹50 lakh has been approved against the sanctioned amount of ₹98.79 lakh for Shaktipeeth Bhounadevi Temple.

An additional ₹31.90 lakh has been approved for installing an idol of Emperor Bharat and completing beautification work at Kanvashram in Pauri district.

Three temples in Champawat's Lohaghat constituency-Tyaundar Baba Temple, Bhumia Baba Temple and Maharudra Temple, all in Forti-will receive ₹20 lakh each for beautification.

Drinking Water And Government Housing Projects

In Kotdwar, Pauri Garhwal, ₹3.30 crore has been approved for tube-well drilling and the construction of an elevated water reservoir under the Saneh urban drinking water scheme.

Meanwhile, ₹1.213 crore has been sanctioned for residential buildings for officers and employees in Tehri district's Kirti Nagar tehsil, with ₹50 lakh approved to begin the work.

₹61.42 Crore Approved For Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2027

For the upcoming Haridwar Kumbh Mela, ₹61.42 crore has been approved for 18 proposed works under the Government of India's infrastructure grant. The allocation is expected to support infrastructure development ahead of the religious gathering.

Together, the approvals cover local infrastructure, public services, religious sites and preparations for one of Uttarakhand's major pilgrimage events.