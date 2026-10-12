Magnitude-6.3 Earthquake Hits Panama

MENAFN - IANS) Panama City, Oct 13 (IANS) A magnitude-6.3 earthquake struck Panama, according to a preliminary report from the Geosciences Institute of the University of Panama.

The epicentre was located 32 km southwest of Sona, in the western province of Veraguas, at a depth of 10 km. The quake struck at 6:20 p.m. local time (2320 GMT) on Monday.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, according to Xinhua news agency.

Earlier on October 11, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted Panama at 1711 GMT on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 7.71 degrees north latitude and 81.63 degrees west longitude.

Meanwhile, Panama declared a state of emergency on Saturday to coordinate relief efforts and assist communities affected by a powerful earthquake that struck the country Friday.

Presidency Minister Juan Carlos Orillac told a press conference at the presidential palace that the declaration would ensure government agencies remain on standby and have the resources needed to assist those affected.

Orillac said President Jose Raul Mulino had ordered the creation of a commission to coordinate relief operations, manage resources and address the needs of affected communities.

The government has also set up donation collection centres, including one at Omar Park in Panama City, while provincial government offices will serve as additional collection points, he said.

The magnitude-7.5 earthquake struck Panama at 12:56 p.m. local time Friday, with its epicentre about 39 km northwest of Tonosi in Los Santos province.

The quake damaged homes, schools, health facilities, roads and public buildings across several parts of the country.

Panamanian authorities continue to assess the damage and coordinate emergency response efforts.