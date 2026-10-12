Vijay Sethupathi-Starrer 'Train' To Hit Screens On December 4

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 13 (IANS) The makers of director Mysskin's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Train', featuring actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, have now announced that their film will hit screens on December 4 this year.

It may be recalled that the film has already been cleared by the Censor Board for release with an U/A certificate.

Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu, whose production house V Creations is producing the film, took to his social media timelines to drop the update.

Thanu wrote, "Get ready for the ride!#Train storms into cinemas worldwide on 'DECEMBER 4'!"

A couple of months ago, Thanu had announced the news that the film had been cleared by the Censor Board for release. He had then said, "Train censored U/A."

For the unaware, director Mysskin's fast-paced action thriller, 'Train', featuring actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the makers released a teaser recently.

The high octane 43-second teaser shows a speeding train under the control of some vicious people. Scared passengers fearing for their lives look on as one man (Vijay Sethupathi) wages a lone battle. It's evident from the teaser that the train, which resembles a speeding monster, is not halting at any station that it is scheduled to stop at. More significantly, those who seem to have taken control of the train seem to have come well prepared. What is their mission? Who are these people? And who importantly is the person trying to take them on? Like all other Mysskin thrillers, 'Train' too promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Train, which is being produced by V Creations and directed by Mysskin, will feature a host of stars including Nasser, Shruti Haasan, Yugi Sethu, Narain, KS Ravikumar, Sampath Raj, Kalaiyarasan, Ira Dayanand and Preethy Karan.

The film has cinematography by Fowzia Fathima and music by Mysskin himself.

Interestingly, Narain in a post on social media last year had released pictures of himself on the sets of Train. The pictures revealed that he was playing a police officer in the film. The disclosure led to speculation if whether Mysskin was attempting to build a Mysskin Cinematic Universe with Train. The reason for the speculation was that Narain had also played the role of a cop in Mysskin's superhit film 'Anjaathey'. However, there has been no confirmation regarding this.