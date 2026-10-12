Sudden Severe Storms Cause Widespread Damage In Australia

MENAFN - IANS) Canberra, Oct 13 (IANS) Thousands of people in the Australian Outback could be without power for several days after powerful storms developed suddenly on Monday, causing widespread damage.

The Bureau of Meteorology said that a trough of low atmospheric pressure coincided with a warm and unstable air mass in Central Australia on Monday afternoon, driving the development of severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rain, hail and wind speeds nearing 100 km per hour.

Authorities reported that the brief storm brought down trees onto roads, powerlines and roofs in the Northern Territory (NT) city of Alice Springs and nearby, causing blackouts that affected around 9,000 properties.

Bill Yan, the NT's Minister for Logistics and Infrastructure, told local media that the damage was widespread and that some areas could be without electricity for up to four days.

He said in a statement with the NT's Chief Minister, Lia Finocchiaro, that emergency crews would be deployed from the capital of Darwin to help clean up and restore power, reports Xinhua news agency.

Residents in the affected area have been urged to show caution around fallen powerlines, trees and damaged infrastructure.

"The damage is significant but thank goodness there are no injuries reported," Yan said.

"We want to keep it that way. We need people to stay safe with powerlines and trees down all over town."

The weather bureau warned that similar storm cells could develop on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Thousands of homes were left without electricity after severe storms hit South Australia (SA) on Sunday, prompting over 100 people to call for assistance.

Thunderstorms swept across large parts of SA on Sunday, hitting the state capital of Adelaide on Sunday night, bringing damaging hailstones and winds that brought down trees.

The State Emergency Service said on Monday that it had received over 100 calls for assistance since Sunday afternoon, most of which were related to fallen trees.

More than 7,000 customers across the state were affected by power outages on Sunday afternoon.

According to SA Power Networks, as of Monday afternoon, there were 15 outages affecting 1,872 customers.

It said that the largest outage impacting 966 customers southeast of Adelaide would not be resolved until Monday night.