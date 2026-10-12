GCC Early Childhood Education Enters Major Expansion Phase, Requiring 11,600 New Kindergartens And 116,000 Educators By 2035
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Arthur D. Little analysis identifies early childhood education as a major human-capital investment opportunity for the GCC, with 94% of the kindergarten expansion required under its near-universal enrollment scenario driven by existing needs Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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ADL estimates that reaching its near-universal 95% kindergarten enrollment benchmark across the GCC by 2035 would require around 11,600 new kindergartens and 116,000 additional educators
UAE leads the GCC in preprimary participation at approximately 82%, positioning it closest in the region to near-universal enrollment
Around 94% of the kindergarten build required under ADL's scenario reflects existing access and capacity needs rather than future population growth
Extending meaningful formal provision into the nursery segment could increase regional requirements to approximately 40,000 early childhood institutions and 224,000 educators
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