Why Did RKT, OPEN, SMR Stocks Plunge To 52-Week Lows Today?



Rocket Companies struggled as high mortgage rates weakened demand and Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan cut their price targets.

Weak housing demand and high mortgage rates have hurt Opendoor's home-reselling business. NuScale Power fell to a two-year low as funding concerns and project delays weighed on sentiment.

Rocket Companies (RKT), Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) and NuScale Power (SMR) stocks hit fresh 52-week lows on Monday as a housing market freeze, analyst price target cuts and mounting nuclear commercialization risks rattled investors.

Rocket Companies and Opendoor stocks tumbled more than 5%, while NuScale Power stock fell more than 6%.

Rocket Faces Lower Forecasts From Wall Street

Rocket Companies stock fell to a year low of $10.78 as the company contends with a difficult lending environment and affordability concerns that threaten mortgage demand. Morgan Stanley lowered its price target to $16 from $19, while JPMorgan reduced its target to $12.50 from $14. Both firms highlighted risks associated with persistently high borrowing costs and pressure on household finances. Lower- and middle-income borrowers could face particular challenges if interest rates remain high into 2027.

Rocket has been investing in its AI-powered Rocket Logic platform to improve efficiency and capture a larger share of home-purchase lending. However, weaker mortgage origination and refinancing activity could limit revenue growth. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to 'bullish' from 'bearish' territory the previous day.

Opendoor Struggles With Inventory Costs

Opendoor Technologies stock fell to an annual low of $2.06 as subdued housing activity created additional pressure on its home-buying business. The company buys properties and resells them, so its results are sensitive to resale prices, transaction volumes, and how long homes sit in inventory.

According to an X post by market strategist Charlie Bilello, U.S. pending home sales fell to 316,652, the lowest level since the initial COVID-19 lockdowns in April 2020. Elevated mortgage rates continue to make home purchases more difficult, reducing activity across the residential real estate market. He also added that home sellers in the U.S. now outnumber buyers by more than 560,000, or 58% - the widest gap since records began in 2013. Retail sentiment around the stock remained 'bearish'.

NuScale Faces Commercialization Risks

NuScale Power stock fell to a two-year low of $6.60, bringing its losses in 2026 to more than 53%. Investors are growing cautious about small nuclear reactors because of long approval times, high costs and uncertainty over when these projects will start generating significant revenue.

A September downgrade to Sell by UBS added to concerns about NuScale's commercial outlook, particularly the lack of binding customer commitments and continued cash consumption. However, retail sentiment around the stock improved to 'bullish' from 'bearish' territory the previous day.

So far this year, RKT, OPEN, and SMR stocks have declined between 43% and 64%.

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