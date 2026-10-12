Gujarat's Kutch, Dahod, Chhota Udepur Win PMDDKY Excellence Awards

Three districts of Gujarat - Kutch, Dahod and Chhota Udepur- have received awards for excellence under the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY), which completed its first year on Monday, the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office said. The Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2025 to cover 100 districts with strong potential for agricultural development but lagging in productivity and economic growth, with low productivity, moderate crop intensity and below-average credit parameters, successfully completed its first year on Monday (October 12).

National Recognition for Gujarat Districts

According to the release, at a programme organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in New Delhi to recognise districts across the country that made significant progress during the first year of the scheme's implementation, three districts of Gujarat received excellence awards. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan presented the award to Kutch district for better governance and service delivery, and to Dahod and Chhota Udepur districts for their outstanding performance in improving irrigation infrastructure. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel congratulated the district administrations and Agriculture Department officials of Kutch, Dahod and Chhota Udepur for receiving this prestigious recognition.

Focus on Irrigation in Tribal Districts

Irrigation facilities play a particularly important role in the sustainable development of agriculture in hilly and tribal districts such as Chhota Udepur and Dahod. Through successful and intensive efforts by the district administrations to increase irrigation capacity, strengthen infrastructure and ensure an adequate water supply to farmers, the availability of water for agriculture has improved. As a result, these districts have witnessed significant improvements in agricultural productivity and output, the release said.

About the PMDDKY Scheme

Under the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, 18 districts were recognised for excellence across six key objectives: increasing agricultural productivity; promoting crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices; enhancing post-harvest storage capacity; improving irrigation infrastructure; increasing access to short-term and long-term agricultural credit; and ensuring effective governance and service delivery. The Prime Minister launched the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana on October 12, 2025, for 100 agricultural aspirational districts across the country, with an outlay of Rs 24,000 crore. Four districts of Gujarat, namely Kutch, Dahod, Chhota Udepur and Panchmahal, are covered under the scheme. (ANI)

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