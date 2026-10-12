Weather Update, Northeast Monsoon Onset: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka This Week

MENAFN - Live Mint) A low-pressure area is likely to develop over the South Andaman Sea and move towards the Southwest Bay of Bengal, Skymet weather said on Monday. The weather agency predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms across parts of South India, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, from October 14–19.

The agency had said weather conditions are expected to remain unsettled across parts of northern India during the next 24 hours.

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"Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and West UP may receive rain and thunderstorms. Parts of Himachal, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir may also experience scattered rainfall," it said in a post on X around 8:30 pm on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from the remaining parts of the country and simultaneous commencement of northeast monsoon rains over the south peninsula during the next two to three days.

"With the onset of the Northeast Monsoon, a prolonged wet spell is likely over south peninsular India during the next 5–6 days," the IMD said.

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According to the forecast, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala and Mahe, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during October 15–18.

"North Interior Karnataka is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on 17 and 18 October, while Rayalaseema may experience similar conditions on 15 and 16 October," the IMD said in its forecast.

Meanwhile, Hot and humid weather conditions likely to prevail over Konkan & Goa during October 12-13, the IMD added.

Delhi weather

In Delhi, the IMD predicted "partly cloudy sky" on Tuesday (October 13).

The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 32°C to 34°C and 20°C to 22°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places, and the maximum temperatures will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most places over Delhi.