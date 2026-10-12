Who Is Kimberly Guilfoyle? US Ambassador To Greece Who Could Be Removed By Trump Amid Misconduct Reports

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said on Monday (local time) that he is considering removing Kimberly Guilfoyle, the US ambassador to Greece, from her position amid reports of alleged misconduct, adding that he is "not happy" about the situation.

When asked whether he was considering firing her, he told reporters, "We're looking at it - yeah. We're not happy," AP reported. His remarks came a day after an AP report, citing a senior US official, stated that both Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were "extremely pissed off" by her reported conduct and were likely to decide on her future this week.

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Guilfoyle, who currently serves as the US ambassador to Greece, is a former Fox News Channel host and California prosecutor who was once married to Gavin Newsom, California's Democratic governor. She was also engaged to Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. A close ally of the US President, she took office as the first female US ambassador to Greece on 4 November 2025.

After leaving Fox News in July 2018, she became vice chairwoman of America First Action, a super PAC that supported Trump. A 2018 HuffPost report stated that her departure followed an investigation into inappropriate behaviour and allegations of sexual misconduct.

According to a 2020 report in The Independent, citing The New Yorker, Fox News paid approximately $4 million to Guilfoyle's former assistant after she drafted a complaint accusing Guilfoyle of sexual harassment. The New Yorker's reporting drew on accounts from several sources.

In 2019, Trump hired her as a senior adviser for his 2020 re-election campaign, according to The Independent. The appointment followed her travels across the country with Trump Jr. during the 2018 midterm elections.

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The Wall Street Journal has reported allegations of misconduct against Guilfoyle, including claims that she threatened an official in her host country, improperly accepted gifts and services, and offered to exert influence within the administration in exchange for someone paying a substantial credit card bill. The newspaper also reported that she sought money in exchange for providing access to administration figures before she was confirmed.

A CNN report cited Eric Deters, a former Trump donor, who said Guilfoyle asked him in a message to wire her $100,000 to pay off her American Express card days before her Senate confirmation. While the US ambassador has not addressed these reports directly, her lawyers released a statement over the weekend denying any wrongdoing.

Her lawyers wrote, "When Ms. Guilfoyle was preparing to leave private life for public service, she did what any professional does and tried to close out her outstanding receivables. Asking a client to pay for work already done is not corruption. It is the opposite of corruption."

Guilfoyle's future as ambassador remains uncertain as Trump considers her removal and her lawyers deny wrongdoing.

(with agency inputs)