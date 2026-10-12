Srikanth's Daughter Medha Meka To Make Acting Debut With New-Age Rom-Com #Mythriinlove

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 13 (IANS) Medha Meka, the daughter of well known Telugu actors Srikanth and Ooha Meka, will make her acting debut in director Prithvi Vanam's upcoming new age romantic comedy, which is tentatively being referred to as #MythriInLove.

Mythri Movie Makers, which introduced the fresh pairing of Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty with the National Award-winning musical romantic entertainer 'Uppena', is now set to present another intriguing love story.

The film, tentatively being referred to as #MythriInLove, was officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony, marking the beginning of an exciting cinematic journey for the young team.

MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao handed over the script to the makers while Sahu Garapati and Archana switched on the camera. Nandini Reddy sounded the clapboard and Sowmya Yerneni directed the first shot.

Medha Meka, the daughter of acclaimed actors Srikanth Meka and Ooha Meka (Also known as Sivaranjani in Tamil), has completed her bachelor's degree in marketing. She embarks on her acting journey with this film.

Along with her, Jai Jasti, a passionate dreamer who pursued filmmaking and Business Economics, makes his acting debut as the male lead. During his academic journey, Jasti developed expertise in sound, editing, screenwriting, and theatre arts.

He subsequently worked as an assistant director under Anil Ravipudi on 'Gaali Sampath' and 'F3', while also gaining experience through a few independent film projects.

Sources close to the unit say that the new-age romantic comedy, #MythriInLove will explore the peculiar dynamics of a relationship between a boy and a girl, blending romance, humour, and family drama into an entertaining cinematic experience. The film, sources claim, will look to appeal to audiences across all sections.

Prithvi Vanam, who earned recognition for directing popular web series such as 30 Weds 21 and Middle Bench Ravi, makes his feature-film directorial debut with this project.

Director Mahesh Babu P, known for Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty and Andhra King Taluka, is to be associated with the film as its creator. One other interesting aspect about the film is that Sai Harsha, the son of popular lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry, is to score the music for the movie.

The makers unveiled the film's first look poster, introducing the fresh pairing of Jai Jasti and Medha Meka. The poster beautifully captures the warmth, tenderness, and magic of young love. Jai sports a casual, colourful checked shirt and a beard, while Medha looks elegant with her long, flowing hair and a soft smile.