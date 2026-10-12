Saif Ali Khan Makes Instagram Debut, Follows Kareena Kapoor Khan First

Saif Ali Khan has finally joined Instagram after years away from public social media. The actor's first post features a sharp blue-suit look, while his first follow was wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, who followed him back

Saif Ali Khan has finally made his Instagram debut, ending years of staying away from public social media. The actor joined the platform on Monday, October 12, giving fans a glimpse of his life through his official account. His first post featured pictures of himself in a blue suit, accompanied by a caption referencing the Pataudi Library.

The actor's arrival on Instagram has sparked curiosity, especially since he had previously spoken about using the app privately while avoiding the pressures of maintaining a public profile. Here's a look at his first post, his connection with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the platform and what he had said about social media in the past.

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Saif's first move on Instagram was a familiar one. Soon after creating his account, the actor followed his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who followed him back.

While Kareena has frequently shared photographs and videos featuring Saif on her own social media accounts, this is the first time fans can follow the actor through his official profile.

Saif has largely kept his personal life away from the public social media spotlight over the years. His decision to join Instagram now offers fans a new way to catch up with the actor, although it remains to be seen how actively he will use the platform.

For his Instagram debut, Saif shared photographs of himself dressed in a blue suit, sporting a polished and sophisticated look. The actor captioned the post, "Pataudi Library.. Judging books by their cover.."

The reference immediately gave his first post a distinctive personal touch, rather than making it a conventional introduction to social media.

The Nawab of Pataudi's debut has also drawn attention because of his long-standing preference for privacy. Instead of joining the platform earlier to promote his films or share regular updates, Saif had largely remained content with staying away from the public-facing side of Instagram.

His first post gives fans a glimpse of what his official account might look like, though there is no indication yet of how frequently he plans to share updates.

Saif's Instagram debut is particularly interesting because he had previously admitted that he already used the platform through a private account. In a 2024 interview with HT City, the actor revealed that he occasionally browsed Instagram but was not particularly fond of the experience.

"I do have the Instagram app, and a secret account, too. I browse sometimes, but don't enjoy it much. And every time I browse it for a little while, I keep promising to delete it and I end up not deleting it," he had said.

The actor had also explained that staying away from public social media helped him avoid the pressure of promoting other people's work or products.

"I don't want to get stuck in a position where I have to post other people's things. I really enjoy the fact that nobody is really interested in asking me to promote something because they know that I'm not on social media. So, I get a lot of peace and quiet," Saif had explained.

Whether his public Instagram debut will change that approach remains to be seen.

On the professional front, Saif was recently seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, which also stars Akshay Kumar. The film reunited the two actors after 17 years and arrived in theatres in September. However, it received a tepid response at the box office.