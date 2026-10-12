Alrayan Bank, Visa To Introduce New Generation Of Lifestyle Cards For Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) AlRayan Bank announced the upcoming launch of a new premium lifestyle card proposition, developed in partnership with Visa.

The initiative reflects the bank's broader ambition to reshape how customers engage with everyday spending, bringing together rewards, personalisation, and digital innovation within a single, connected experience.

Shaped by extensive market analysis, customer research, and global benchmarking, the new proposition is built to deliver a differentiated experience for personalisation, rewards, and customer value in Qatar's and the GCC's card market.

It will deepen relevance across the moments that matter most to customers: shopping, dining and travel. The new offering embeds innovative features designed around customers' digital lifestyles. The result is a proposition designed to reward customers in ways that feel more personal, more current, and more meaningful.

Omar al-Emadi, acting Group CEO and Group Chief Operations and Administration officer at AlRayan Bank, said:“At AlRayan Bank, we continuously challenge ourselves to anticipate the future needs of our customers rather than simply respond to them. Our upcoming lifestyle proposition represents a significant step forward in that journey.

“We are creating an ecosystem that goes beyond traditional banking rewards to deliver experiences, flexibility, and personalised value that reflects how our customers live, spend, and engage with the world around them, including the digital and AI platforms that are increasingly part of daily life. We believe this proposition will set a new benchmark for lifestyle banking in Qatar.”

Houssam Itani, Group Chief Strategy and Technology officer at AlRayan Bank, said:“This initiative is another example of how AlRayan Bank is leveraging technology, data, and strategic partnerships to deliver personalised customer experiences. The proposition has been designed from the ground up with personalisation, scalability, and digital enablement at its core. Customers can expect capabilities designed to respond to evolving customer expectations.”

Lucca Bianconi, Country manager at Visa Qatar, said:“At Visa, we are committed to working with AlRayan Bank to deliver payment experiences that reflect the evolving lifestyles and expectations of consumers in Qatar. By combining Visa's global payments expertise and trusted technology with AlRayan Bank's deep understanding of its customers, this new proposition will bring greater choice, personalisation and value to everyday spending, while supporting the continued growth of Qatar's digital economy.”

AlRayan Bank Visa digital innovation