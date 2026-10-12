Regenerate Cities: Doha Design District Brought Together The City's Thinkers And Makers To Design What Comes Next

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Design District, powered by Msheireb Properties, brought together architects, designers, academics and industry leaders for a one-day forum on“Regenerate Cities: Design for What Comes Next”.

The forum explored the ideas, technologies and practices redefining the built environment.

Held at SADA, Doha Design District's headquarters, the forum was presented by Msheireb Properties and Doha Design District, with AIA International as conference partner.

It examined two of the forces reshaping architectural practice: sustainability and artificial intelligence blade-->

Discussions considered how AI could support more informed design decisions, accelerate analysis, and enable architects to test multiple scenarios, while keeping human judgement, creativity, and accountability at the centre of the design process.

The discussion explored sustainability as an integrated approach spanning resource efficiency, climate-responsive design, long-term resilience, and the social value of places.

Rather than treating the future as a distant destination, Regenerate Cities asked how it could be actively designed – and how architecture could respond to a rapidly changing world.

Following opening remarks by Doha Design District director Dana Kazic, the programme brought together a diverse range of international and local perspectives, including Liya Maryam from AIA International, Fanos Panayides of John McAslan + Partners, Max De Castro of UNStudio, Mario Saab of Cundall, and Dr Esmat Zaidan of Hamad Bin Khalifa blade-->

Their presentations examined how AI is being integrated into contemporary architectural practice, from data-informed planning and performance modelling to design exploration and workflow optimisation.

Speakers also addressed the need for responsible adoption, including transparent decision-making and the continued importance of professional oversight.

Sessions on sustainable cities considered how low-carbon design, efficient use of energy and materials, climate resilience and regenerative thinking could help reduce environmental impact, respond to global warming and support practical solutions to climate change.

The programme also featured a panel moderated by Salman al-Sulaiti, bringing together Eng. Ibrahim M al-Jaidah, group chief executive and chief architect at the Arab Engineering Bureau; deputy project director and senior architect Dr Moza Ghorab; Dana AlNaama, senior architect, oil and gas sector; and Jabor al-Dosari, project engineer at Qatar Museums.

Together, they explored the evolving relationship between architecture, technology and sustainability, as well as the broader needs of the cities and communities they blade-->

The discussion highlighted the potential for AI-enabled insights and sustainable design principles to complement one another, helping project teams evaluate performance, anticipate future demands and create adaptable, people-centred places.

Throughout the day, Regenerate Cities created space not only for ideas but also for exchange, connecting disciplines and perspectives to examine how cities could be designed to adapt, endure and continue creating value for future generations.

The conversations reinforced the importance of combining technological innovation with environmental responsibility, local context and long-term community needs.

With keynotes, expert sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, the forum brought together those actively shaping the future of cities across architectural practice, technology, sustainability, research, and urban development.

The conference formed part of Doha Design District's wider programme to raise awareness of the emerging factors influencing contemporary design and everyday life.

In line with its mission and vision, the initiative aimed to equip a new generation of designers and practitioners with the knowledge and tools to integrate sustainability, responsible innovation, and new technologies into their creative processes, helping shape more resilient, inclusive, and future-ready cities.

Doha Design District Msheireb Properties Artificial Intelligence