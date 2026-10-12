Strategic Foresight Forum Opens In Doha To Empower Youth For The Future

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Strategic Foresight Forum opened in Doha today (Monday), bringing together officials, experts and young people from member states to strengthen youth leadership, strategic thinking and innovation.

Organised by the Ministry of Sports and Youth in collaboration with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO), the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, and the Arab Youth Council, the three-day forum, running until October 14, aims to equip young people with the skills needed to anticipate future challenges, adapt to rapid transformations and contribute to shaping the future. Speaking at the opening, Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Harmi, Assistant Undersecretary for Youth Affairs at the Ministry of Sports and Youth, stressed the importance of investing in Arab youth and equipping them with the knowledge, skills and experience needed to navigate changes in education and the labour market.

He emphasised that young people should not be viewed merely as beneficiaries of policies and programmes, but as active partners in setting priorities, developing innovative solutions and shaping the blade-->





Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Harami addressing the audience.

Al-Harmi also announced the launch of the Qatar Youth Council, an initiative aimed at translating this vision into practical programmes that strengthen young people's capabilities and encourage their participation in future planning.

He described the forum as an important platform for bringing together young people, experts and policymakers from different countries to exchange knowledge, build capacities and strengthen co-operation among educational and youth institutions.

He added that the forum's success would ultimately be measured not only by its discussions but also by the practical initiatives and partnerships that emerge from it.

Dr Salim al-Malik, director-general of ICESCO, highlighted the importance of investing in youth and providing educational and training opportunities that enable them to turn their ambitions into achievements and contribute to more prosperous societies across the Islamic world.

He noted that the global population aged 15 to 24 exceeds 1.3bn, with more than 110mn young people in the Arab region, underscoring the need to expand access to education, training and meaningful participation in development.

Meanwhile, Dr Issa bin Hassan al-Ansari, president of Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University, stressed that developing education systems has become an urgent necessity amid sweeping global blade-->





Officials and dignitaries at the Forum.

He said the knowledge and skills acquired through general and higher education alone may no longer be sufficient to meet future challenges, particularly as artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies reshape education, employment, economies and societies.

Al-Ansari emphasised that educational institutions must prepare young people for a rapidly changing world, where information is expanding, and knowledge is constantly evolving. This requires continuous learning and the development of new capabilities beyond formal education.

Salem al-Mansouri, adviser to the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, also underscored the importance of investing in young people and equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to build the future and advance sustainable development.

He highlighted the need to anticipate transformations in education, employment and knowledge, while preparing young people to meet emerging demands.

Al-Mansouri noted that youth development remains a national priority for Qatar, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the country's development strategies, which emphasise human capital development and the preparation of skilled talent capable of adapting to change and contributing to a knowledge-based society.

ICESCO youth leadership Arab Youth Council