Shura Council Speaker To QNA: Shura Council Attaches Great Importance To Develop Legislative System

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanem affirmed that the Council, as the State of Qatar's legislative authority, attaches great importance to developing the country's legislative framework in accordance with established constitutional principles. He noted that, in this context, and in implementation of the wise directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Council places development sectors at the core of its priorities, while taking into account the aspirations of society and the priorities of the current phase.

In an exclusive interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA) marking the opening of the second session of the second legislative term, which corresponds to the 55th annual session taking place today, His Excellency said that the Council is deeply committed to conducting exhaustive studies of draft laws from all perspectives, debating them within the Tamim bin Hamad Hall, and ensuring their alignment with development requirements and the best interests of the citizens.

HE the Speaker of the Shura Council explained that by inviting and consulting with subject-matter experts, and by clarifying all issues related to the projects submitted to the Council by relevant entities, a clear picture emerges for the Council that empowers it to make decisions that achieve its objectives and reflect the views of its members.

His Excellency emphasised that the content of the speeches delivered by His Highness the Amir at the opening of the Shura Council's legislative sessions serves as a guiding framework for the Council's work, providing a source of inspiration for its vision, priorities, and the requirements of the current phase. He noted that these speeches consistently offer political directives regarding both domestic and foreign affairs, while highlighting the country's current reality and the progress achieved in realising comprehensive development; he affirmed that the Shura Council regards these insights as a guiding light and a cornerstone for its operations.

HE the Speaker highlighted that the Council's role supports and complements that of the executive branch, and that it plays a key part in implementing strategic plans and Qatar National Vision 2030, in accordance with its constitutionally mandated role. He explained that the legislative process undertaken by the Shura Council involves several stages, all characterised by full co-operation between the legislative and executive branches in the service of development goals.

His Excellency noted that the Council, in performing its legislative and oversight roles, is guided by the provisions of the country's Constitution and the supreme interests of the State. He added that the Council translates societal aspirations into fruitful discussions that ultimately lead to decisions strengthening the State's legislative framework, in accordance with the foundations established by Qatar National Vision 2030.

In response to a question regarding his assessment of the Shura Council's journey and the trust it has earned among citizens, His Excellency added that this journey, spanning more than 50 years, clearly reflects the approach of the wise leadership, dating back to the era of the founding fathers.

HE the Speaker of the Shura Council emphasised that His Highness the Amir has not only continued this approach but has also established even more solid and enduring foundations for the Council. This aligns with the requirements of the current phase and political experience, while preserving the cohesion of society. The responsibility rests with members of the Shura Council to translate these visions and directives into tangible reality, he added. This is what the Shura Council's distinguished journey has witnessed, and there is a strive to preserve this legacy by responding to the aspirations of the citizens and realising the supreme interest of the country, under the wise leadership of His Highness.

His Excellency highlighted the Council's keen interest in issues of importance to society, foremost among them those concerning its culture, identity, and adherence to its faith, and how this is reflected in the reality of Qatari society, which remains deeply rooted in its fundamental values and identity.

His Excellency stated that, within this framework, the Council discussed a number of issues concerning identity, the family, upbringing, the care of the elderly, and child protection, thereby reflecting the aspirations of society. He emphasized that these discussions yielded positive outcomes, whether in the form of motions, amendments to draft laws, or the submission of legislative proposals.

Regarding the assessment of legislative achievements during the previous session, HE the Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanem explained that through 37 ordinary sessions and 81 committee meetings held during the session, the Council reviewed and approved 23 draft laws referred by the esteemed government and submitted a legislative proposal on digital child protection, prompted by the rapid global expansion in children's use of digital platforms and technologies, and the accompanying challenges and risks, such as data privacy concerns, exposure to harmful content, cyberbullying, and digital exploitation, which necessitate the development of legislative frameworks to enhance child protection in the digital environment and keep pace with rapid technological advancements.

His Excellency added in his interview with QNA that in addition to reviewing and approving the State of Qatar's general budget before the start of each fiscal year, the Shura Council hosted ministers and officials for hearings, as well as experts and specialists during committee meetings, to examine all aspects of the draft laws under consideration or the topics tabled for discussion.

He affirmed that the Shura Council's activities during the aforementioned session were marked by diligent work and fruitful discussions, translating into a range of draft laws and proposals, undoubtedly contributing to strengthening the State's legislative framework, adding that the new session will see a continuation of this approach.

HE the Speaker of the Shura Council commended the co-operation between the Council and the esteemed government in addressing issues of importance to the nation and its citizens, noting that the relationship between the legislative and executive branches has been characterised by fruitful and constructive co-operation, reflecting the directives of the wise leadership and realising the supreme national interest sought by all.

He added that, against this backdrop, co-operation has been a defining feature of the relationship between the two sides, noting that communication between the General Secretariat of the Shura Council and the General Secretariat of the Cabinet has been both effective and continuous, reflecting this co-operation, alongside ongoing, efficient co-ordination regarding matters brought before the Council.

His Excellency affirmed that the Shura Council seeks to continue, strengthen, and enhance this co-operation, thereby achieving shared goals and contributing to addressing all issues and matters that benefit the nation and its citizens.

HE the Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanem added that during the previous legislative period, the Council held six hearings, hosting ministers and government officials to review their strategic plans, examine operational challenges, and clarify key policy matters, empowering Council members to make well-informed decisions regarding these entities or related draft laws.

His Excellency explained that during the new legislative session, the Council aims to continue this approach to monitor project milestones and strategic execution, ensuring complete alignment with national development goals and citizen aspirations under the constitutional oversight mechanisms entrusted to the Shura Council.

His Excellency also affirmed that the Council maintains a robust presence across regional and international parliamentary assemblies, supporting Qatar's foreign policy, advocating for global peace, and promoting dialogue, coexistence, and Arab and Islamic causes with a consistent commitment to safeguarding human dignity. This active participation yielded concrete diplomatic outcomes, foremost among them the adoption of an emergency item submitted by Qatar through the Shura Council at the 152nd General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Istanbul, Turkiye. The item addressed ceasefires, the preservation of peace agreements, and the protection of international waterways, reflecting the Qatari people's steadfast commitment to international peace and security.

HE the Speaker affirmed that the Shura Council's parliamentary diplomacy serves to support the State of Qatar's official diplomacy aimed at achieving international peace, coexistence, and sustainable development.

His Excellency added that the Shura Council seeks to reinforce this vital role, project a positive image of Qatar, and champion Arab, Islamic, and humanitarian causes by refining its diplomatic tools, leveraging deep-seated ties with counterpart parliaments, and developing qualified national administrative cadres. He emphasised the Council's commitment to leveraging its relationships with counterpart councils and parliaments through participation in regional and international parliamentary forums, hosting delegations, or holding bilateral talks, alongside activating parliamentary friendship groups and expanding areas of co-operation and co-ordination.

Parliamentary diplomacy serves as a vital complement to official diplomacy, playing a key role in bridging viewpoints, fostering mutual understanding, and helping create an environment conducive to resolving disputes and addressing shared issues. These institutions play a significant role in strengthening ties between nations as representatives of the people and their aspirations; they build bridges of communication and co-operation, thereby reinforcing official state relations, he said.

Commenting on the State of Qatar's regional and international efforts in mediation, conflict resolution, and humanitarian work, HE the Speaker of the Shura Council affirmed that Qatar plays a highly valued and impactful role on the global stage. He noted that the Shura Council seeks to support and highlight this role across all parliamentary forums, viewing it as a reflection of the wise leadership's vision, which prioritises consolidating security and resolving all disputes through diplomacy, dialogue, and peaceful means. It is a role driven by a belief in the power of determination, grounded in integrity and honesty, committed to neutrality and fairness, and focused on fostering relationships between peoples and decision-makers.

Concluding his interview with QNA, HE the Speaker of the Shura Council said that he wants to assure everyone that the Shura Council is fully committed to advancing national development, fulfilling citizen aspirations, and honouring the trust placed in the institution. The Council will spare no effort in executing its constitutional responsibilities with dedication and integrity, placing the supreme national interest above all considerations to serve the homeland and its people.

Shura Council legislative authority 55th annual session