300 Native Seedlings Planted In Event Held To Mark Arab Agriculture Day

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), in co-operation with the Friends of the Environment Centre, has planted 300 native wild seedlings and scattered local plant seeds at Umm Al Amad Rawda as part of activities marking Arab Agriculture Day.

The activity involved the ministry's Wildlife Development Department and students from Al Andalus School Complex and Ali bin Jassim bin Mohamed Al Thani Secondary School.

It aims to restore natural habitats, enhance plant diversity and support the regeneration of Qatar's native vegetation.

Ahmed Manoukh al-Enezi, a wildlife specialist at the ministry, said the campaign is part of ongoing efforts to rehabilitate natural environments and protect Qatar's rawdas, which are important habitats for native flora and fauna.

He highlighted the importance of involving students in field activities to raise environmental awareness and foster a sense of responsibility for protecting local ecosystems.

Adnan al-Balushi, representing the Friends of the Environment Centre, stressed the importance of co-operation between government institutions and civil society organisations in promoting environmental protection.

He said student participation helps instil values of sustainability, teamwork and volunteerism while encouraging the younger generation to play an active role in safeguarding Qatar's natural resources.

MoECC seedlings Wildlife Development Department