Bangladesh Close On Victory Over Afghanistan After Litton Century

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Bangladesh pushed towards a big win over Afghanistan in the one-off Test after a brilliant century from Litton Das helped them set a target of 479 runs in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Litton scored 102, his seventh Test hundred, as Bangladesh declared on 372-7 on day four at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, having achieved a 106-run lead in the first innings.

Afghanistan finished the day on 132-3 with Sediqullah Atal and Hashmatullah Shahidi batting on 35 and 19 respectively.

Bangladesh will expect their pacers and spinners to seal victory on a wearing pitch on Tuesday.

Bangladesh seamer Ebadot Hossain gave his team an early breakthrough when he dismissed Abdul Malik for two in just the second over of the innings.

Hasan Mahmud, who took a hat-trick during his five-wicket haul in the first innings, had Shahidullah Kamal caught behind for 19 before Rahmat Shah and Atal added 82 for the third wicket.

Shah, who made a century in Afghanistan's first innings of 240, compiled a battling 51, hitting five fours and a six, before Hossain had him caught behind by Litton.

It was Litton's eighth dismissal behind the stumps in the match, setting a new record for Bangladesh.

The previous best was seven dismissals by Khaled Mashud against Zimbabwe in February 2004.

Earlier, Bangladesh resumed at 223-6 and were indebted to a seventh-wicket stand of 149 between Litton and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who finished with 52 not out.

Afghanistan were sloppy in the field as they let off Litton on 14, 26 and 67, also missing a run-out chance against Miraz, capping a disappointing day.

Mohammad Saleem, Zia-ur-Rehman and Yamin Ahmadzai took two wickets apiece for Afghanistan.

BRIEF SCORES

Afghanistan 240 and 132 for 3 (Sediqullah 35*, Hashmatullah 19*, Ebadot 2-32) need another 347 runs to beat Bangladesh 346 and 372 for 7 (Litton 102, Shanto 82, Mushfiqur 81, Zia 2-86)

Bangladesh Afghanistan Litton Das Sheikh Zayed Stadium