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Younousse And Tijan Storm Into Doha Open Final

Younousse And Tijan Storm Into Doha Open Final


Date: 2026-10-12 11:16:00

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan booked their place in the final of the AVC Beach Tour 2nd Doha Open 2026 with a 2-0 (21-18, 21-17) victory over Australia's Joshua Howat and Finley Bennett in the men's semi-finals on Monday.

The Qatari pair had earlier defeated Thailand's Netitorn and M. Wachirawit 26-24, 21-16 to reach the last four.

Australia's Oliver Merritt and Jed Walker also advanced to the final after beating compatriots Solomon Bushby and Justin Schumann 2-0 (21-18, 21-19). They will now face the Qatari favourites in the title clash in Doha.

beach volleyball Cherif Younousse Ahmed Tijan AVC Beach Tour Doha Open

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Gulf Times

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