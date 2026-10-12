Younousse And Tijan Storm Into Doha Open Final
The Qatari pair had earlier defeated Thailand's Netitorn and M. Wachirawit 26-24, 21-16 to reach the last four.
Australia's Oliver Merritt and Jed Walker also advanced to the final after beating compatriots Solomon Bushby and Justin Schumann 2-0 (21-18, 21-19). They will now face the Qatari favourites in the title clash in Doha.beach volleyball Cherif Younousse Ahmed Tijan AVC Beach Tour Doha Open
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