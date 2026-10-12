May Devi Chandraghanta's Grace Bring Welfare To All, Says PM Modi On Navratri Day-3

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to devotees on the third day of Shardiya Navratri, offering salutations to Devi Chandraghanta, praying for happiness, prosperity, and success for everyone.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said:“On this Navratri, heartfelt salutations to Devi Chandraghanta, the goddess of courage, peace, and divine power! May her grace bring welfare to all. May everyone's life forever be filled with happiness, prosperity, and success - this is the auspicious wish.”

PM Modi also shared a YouTube link to a bhajan dedicated to Goddess Durga, titled 'Chottanikkara Baghavathi'.

He also shared a Sanskrit verse meaning:“O Goddess! You are the Vaishnavi Shakti, of infinite valour, the supreme Maya, the seed of the universe. The whole world unfolds through your divine will, and when you are pleased, you illuminate the path to liberation for all beings on earth.” (loosely translated from Sanskrit)

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended greetings on the sacred third day of Shardiya Navratri

“On the sacred third day of Shardiya Navratri, crores and crores of salutations at the holy feet of the third form of Maa Adi Shakti, the supremely benevolent Maa Chandraghanta. The divine form of Maa Chandraghanta is a symbol of courage, strength, and peace. Adorned with a half-moon on her forehead and seated majestically upon a lion, Maa dispels all fears, crises, and sorrows of her devotees, bestowing upon them the blessings of fearlessness and well-being,” she said on X (in Hindi).

“O world-benevolent Maa Chandraghanta, may your boundless grace ever remain upon all the people of our land. May every home be filled with happiness and prosperity, every heart with peace, and every life with auspiciousness,” she added.

The third day of Sharad Navratri falls on Tuesday, October 13, this year, with devotees worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, the third manifestation of Goddess Durga, and seeking her blessings through prayers and religious rituals.

Shardiya Navratri began on October 11 and is being observed across the country with devotion and traditional ceremonies. The nine-day Hindu festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and marks a period of prayer, fasting and worship, with each day associated with a different manifestation of the Goddess.

Devotees observe the festival by visiting temples, performing special pujas and seeking divine blessings for happiness, prosperity and well-being.

Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day, with devotees praying for courage, strength, peace and protection from negative forces.

The festival will continue for nine days, culminating in the celebration of Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, which symbolises the victory of good over evil.