Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Likely Across TN From October 15

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 13 (IANS) Heavy rain is likely to begin over parts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday as a low-pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has said.

The forecast indicates that rainfall will extend to several districts by Friday, bringing a wider spell of wet weather across western, central and delta regions of the state.

On Thursday, heavy rain accompanied by winds reaching 50 kilometres per hour is expected in the hill areas of Coimbatore and Tirunelveli districts, as well as in the Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Theni and Kanniyakumari districts.

The projected formation of the low-pressure area comes as parts of Tamil Nadu continue to experience warm conditions, with the weather centre forecasting a temporary rise in daytime temperatures in the northern interior areas.

For Friday, heavy rain has been forecast in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Salem and Dharmapuri districts. The rainfall is also expected to affect Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Perambalur. Other districts covered by the heavy rain forecast include Madurai, Dindigul, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Karur and Thanjavur.

In the Cauvery delta and adjoining areas, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam are expected to receive heavy rain. Pudukkottai and Sivaganga have also been included in the forecast.

The district-wise outlook points to a broader spread of heavy rainfall on Friday than on Thursday, when the forecast is concentrated largely on western districts and parts of southern Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, moderate rain is likely on Tuesday in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukkottai districts. Similar conditions have been forecast for Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari, indicating that southern coastal districts could receive rain ahead of the heavier spell expected later this week.

Despite the rainfall outlook, maximum temperatures in northern interior Tamil Nadu could rise by up to three degrees Celsius through Thursday, according to the weather centre.

Chennai's maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius. The weather centre's outlook places the onset of the heavier rainfall on October 15, followed by a more extensive spell across the state on October 16.

The forecast therefore suggests differing weather conditions across the state over the next few days, with moderate rain in southern and delta districts, warmer daytime conditions in northern interior areas, and heavy rain extending across more districts by Friday.