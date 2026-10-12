Rain Brings Relief From Heat Across North India Delhi Records Highest October Rainfall Since 2022

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) People across several parts of the country are gradually finding relief from the heat as rainfall has brought pleasant weather to some regions, while a chill has begun to set in during the mornings and nights elsewhere. After overnight showers in Delhi-NCR, Tuesday morning brought a noticeable dip in temperatures.

From Uttar Pradesh to Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, the weather has changed, with the effects of rainfall also being felt in the hilly states.

The natural coolness following the showers has offered people greater relief than air conditioners. If temperatures continue to fall during the mornings and evenings in the coming days, people may need to reduce fan speeds and bring out warm sheets and quilts at night. However, daytime temperatures could remain relatively high under the sun.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast for October 13, rainfall is expected in 23 states and union territories. Heavy rain is likely in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Moderate rainfall is expected in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Lakshadweep. Light rain is also possible in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are likely in isolated areas.

Delhi-NCR has witnessed cloudy skies, strong winds and rainfall since Sunday night, bringing a significant change in weather conditions. Rain continued to lash the national capital and its adjoining areas, lowering temperatures and making mornings and nights cooler. People stepping out early on Tuesday experienced a noticeable chill, with some opting for light warm clothing.

The changing weather has also begun to affect daily routines, offering relief from daytime heat while making early mornings and late evenings more comfortable.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed Delhi in the early hours of Monday, bringing the city its highest October rainfall since 2022. The showers lowered temperatures and improved air quality, pushing the Air Quality Index (AQI) into the 'satisfactory' category for the first time this month. However, the rainfall also caused waterlogging in some areas and prompted traffic diversions.

According to the IMD, the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 41.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday. The last time the observatory recorded higher October rainfall was on October 9, 2022, when it received around 74 mm.