Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Records Wettest October Day In 4 Years As Rain Improves AQI To 83

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi recorded 41.6 mm of rain on Monday, its wettest October day in four years, bringing the AQI down to 83 and lowering temperatures. With no rain forecast on Tuesday, air quality may worsen again in the coming days

Delhi Weather: Rain Improves AQI To 83 After Wettest October Day In 4 Years

Delhi woke up to widespread rain and thunderstorms on Monday, bringing much-needed relief from pollution and unusually warm conditions. The city recorded 41.6 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, making it the wettest October day in four years. The showers also helped improve the air quality, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 83 from 111 on Sunday.

However, the relief may not last long. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast no rain for Tuesday, while air quality could fluctuate between moderate and poor over the next several days.

Delhi received nearly three times its October monthly long-period average (LPA) of 15.1 mm in a single spell on Monday. The last time the city recorded more rainfall during October was on October 9, 2022, when Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, received around 74 mm.

According to IMD data, Safdarjung recorded 41.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday. Other weather stations also reported substantial showers, with the Ridge recording 49 mm, Lodhi Road 41.4 mm, Ayanagar 39 mm and Palam 31 mm.

The heavy rain and thunderstorms caused waterlogging in several areas, including the Dharampura-to-Iron Bridge stretch on Ansari Road, Mahipalpur flyover, Zakhira underpass and the area around Ghazipur Murga Mandi.

The rainfall brought a noticeable improvement in Delhi's air quality. The city's 24-hour average AQI fell to 83 on Monday, placing it in the satisfactory category, compared with 111 a day earlier.

The improvement followed a gradual decline in pollution levels over the preceding days. The AQI stood at 176 on October 9, 162 on October 8, 136 on October 7 and 122 on October 10 before dropping to 111 on Sunday.

The showers also brought temperatures down across the capital. Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees lower than the previous day and four degrees below normal. The minimum temperature dropped by 5.7 degrees in 24 hours to 18.7 degrees Celsius, which was 2.3 degrees below normal.

Palam recorded a maximum of 28.4 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal, while its minimum settled at 17 degrees Celsius. Lodhi Road registered maximum and minimum temperatures of 29.8 and 18.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

At the Ridge, temperatures ranged from a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 29.1 degrees Celsius. Ayanagar recorded a maximum of 29.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 18.5 degrees Celsius

Despite Monday's improvement, Delhi's air quality could deteriorate again as the effect of the rainfall fades. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, the city's AQI is likely to remain in the moderate category from October 13 to 15.

Over the following six days, air quality is expected to fluctuate between moderate and poor categories. This suggests that the improvement brought by Monday's rain may be temporary.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies for Tuesday, October 13, with no rainfall expected. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle near 21 degrees Celsius.

With temperatures expected to rise again and no immediate rain in the forecast, Delhi residents may see a gradual return of warmer conditions. The coming days will also be crucial in determining whether the city's recent improvement in air quality can be sustained.