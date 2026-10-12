Qatar Takes Part In 25Th WPC Energy Congress In Riyadh

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar is participating in the 25th WPC Energy Congress convened in Riyadh.

Representing the State of Qatar is HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi.

The congress and its accompanying exhibition, scheduled to run from Oct. 11 to 15, are part of Riyadh Energy Week, serving as an important starting point for high-level dialogue among global leaders, ministers, and executives in the energy sector and to set strategic cooperation in motion in this field.

The agenda provides a neutral platform for discussion on energy security, supply chain resilience, responsible production, and the integration of low-carbon systems, while recognizing the continuing role of oil and gas in providing energy and achieving economic development.

The program also includes ministerial dialogues focusing on the future of energy and outlooks for global oil and gas markets.

Qatar WPC Energy Congress Riyadh