Human Trafficking Can Attract Very Severe Penalties: Moi Official

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has warned against any form of human trafficking, stressing that such an offence carries severe penalties, including lengthy prison sentences.

Speaking at a webinar on“Various Crimes and Methods of Prevention and the Anti-Human Trafficking Section for the Public”, organised by the ministry, Captain Fahad Jassim al-Mansouri, an officer at the Technical Office of the MoI's Criminal Investigation Department, cautioned employers against any practices that can violate workers' rights and freedom, as well as exploiting the vulnerable sections of society.

“Human trafficking is a serious transnational crime and that those convicted could face lengthy imprisonment under Qatari law,” he said.“In most cases, ladies, children and migrant workers are subjected to such practices and employers and others should refrain from such practices.”

Capt al-Mansouri cited cases in which offenders received prison sentences of up to 10 years, including one involving a 12-year jail sentence, underscoring the seriousness with which the country treats the crime.

He said that women, children and vulnerable workers, particularly those facing poverty or with weak bargaining power, were among the groups most at risk of exploitation.

“Visa trading as well as sexual exploitation are two key areas mostly associated with human trafficking cases,” the official said.“People can become involved in trafficking-related offences without fully realising that their actions might constitute a crime.”

“There are two types of crimes committed that fall under human trafficking,” Capt al-Mansouri said.“One is compelling the person to do a certain work and the second one is restricting the personal freedom of a person.”

“People have to be very cautious about such practices,” he warned.

The official highlighted that all the practices involving coercion, forced labour or restrictions on personal freedom could bring individuals under the scope of human trafficking legislation.

Explaining the elements of the crime, he highlighted some of the areas that involve human trafficking.

“Human trafficking can involve recruiting, transferring, transporting, harbouring or receiving a person for the purpose of exploitation through coercion, threats, fraud, deception, kidnapping or the abuse of power or vulnerability,” Capt al-Mansouri said.“Such exploitation may include sexual exploitation, forced labour, compulsory services, begging, slavery or practices similar to slavery.”

He stressed that employers and recruiters should avoid compelling workers to perform duties against their will or restricting their freedom through detention or other forms of control.

The official also highlighted the issue of employers retaining employees' passports.

“A worker's passport remained the property of its holder and should not be kept by an employer or recruitment agent without the holder's written permission,” he underlined.

“It is the right of the worker and the owner of the passport to keep it with him or her,” Capt al-Mansouri continued.“Unless there is written permission from the passport holder, no one is allowed to retain another person's passport. Withholding passports or other travel documents could, in certain circumstances, fall under human trafficking law.”

He urged employers and recruitment agencies to respect workers' rights and avoid practices that could amount to exploitation or unlawful restrictions on their freedom.

Ministry of Interior human trafficking penalties crime