Qatar Vows To Work With UN To Accelerate Doha Programme For Least Developed Countries

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has reaffirmed its commitment to working with the United Nations system and all partners to accelerate the implementation of the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries (2022-31), describing it as a global roadmap and an international platform for achieving sustainable development in least developed countries (LDCs).

This came in a statement delivered by member of Qatar's delegation Abdulaziz Yousef Jolo during the Second Committee's meetings of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York, under Agenda Item 20, Groups of Countries in Special Situations.

He noted that the implementation of the Doha Programme of Action (2022-31) had reached a critical juncture amid mounting challenges related to debt, development financing, food security, climate change and conflict.

Jolo reiterated Qatar's commitment to supporting LDCs in achieving sustainable development, citing the country's hosting of the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries in Doha in March 2023, where Qatar pledged $60mn to support the implementation of the Doha Programme of Action and its outcomes.

He added that Qatar had sought to translate this commitment into practical partnerships and initiatives.

In September 2025, the Qatar Fund for Development signed two agreements worth a total of $21mn with the UN Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS).

The agreements aim to support establishment of a food storage mechanism for LDCs and strengthen their resilience, while allocating $10mn to support the Office in implementing the Doha Programme of Action.

Jolo also highlighted Qatar's hosting of a high-level meeting on Global Partnerships for the Sustainable and Resilient Graduation of Least Developed Countries in December 2025, held in partnership with UN-OHRLLS.

He stressed that graduation from the LDC category should represent a sustainable development transition.

Jolo explained that preparations were underway at all levels for the high-level meeting to conduct the midterm review of the Doha Programme of Action, scheduled to take place in Doha on March 25-27, 2027, in accordance with UN General Assembly Resolution 80/150.

He said that Qatar views the review as a key international milestone for assessing progress, identifying gaps, renewing political and financial commitments, and agreeing on practical measures for the second half of the programme's implementation.

Jolo stressed that the success of the Doha Programme of Action is a shared responsibility that requires renewed international solidarity and more ambitious partnerships to help LDCs address structural challenges, achieve sustainable and inclusive development, and build resilience.

LDCs UN General Assembly Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries