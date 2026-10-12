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Minister Participates In Interactive Session With Children From Noor Orphan Care Programme In Gaza

Minister Participates In Interactive Session With Children From Noor Orphan Care Programme In Gaza


Date: 2026-10-12 11:14:57

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Excellency the Minister of State for International Co-operation Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad participated Monday, via videoconference, in an interactive session with children from the Noor orphan care programme in the Gaza Strip.

During the session, the minister learned about the children's perspectives, interests, and aspirations for the future, emphasising the importance of providing children in the Gaza Strip with a safe and supportive environment that empowers them to build a better blade-->

The session was attended by Taawon (Welfare Association) board chairman Dr Nabil Qaddumi, along with a number of officials.

Gaza Noor orphan care program Taawon

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Gulf Times

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