Doha Film Festival Celebrates Qatar's Screen Industry With Four Features, An Original Series

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Film Festival 2026 will present four milestone feature films and a new original series from Qatar, showcasing the depth, ambition, and growing international potential of the country's rapidly evolving screen sector.

Spanning fiction, documentary and series, the selection reflects the range of stories emerging from Qatar and the growing capabilities of its filmmakers and production community.

Part of the“Special Screenings” programme at the festival, the three films supported by Media City Qatar are Jodari Meno by Jamal al-Khanji, A Very Ordinary Life by Mohamed Deniz, and First to Fly by Rodrigo Vazquez Salessi, along with When the News Breaks You by Hamad al-Hajri, and a special episode of Elzam produced by Jassim al-Romaihi and Ahmed al-Baker, an original series from Katara Studios.

Jodari Meno and When the News Breaks You have received funding through the Doha Film Institute (DFI)'s grants programme and participated in mentorship activities at Qumra 2025.

The selection represents the continued rise of Qatar's vibrant screen industry anchored in a strong foundation of collaboration working towards the vision of Qatar as a destination for ambitious creative work.

The DFI, Film Committee, Media City Qatar, and Katara Studios are contributing to the advancement of an increasingly connected ecosystem designed to support filmmakers, productions and creative talent at every stage of the creative process.

“These projects mark Qatar's increasingly meaningful role in empowering ambitious global stories and supporting the talent behind them,” said DFI chief executive and Doha Film Festival director Fatma Hassan Alremaihi.

“We are building a sustainable industry by creating opportunities, developing capabilities and connecting Qatar's talent with the world,” she said.“Together, we are making the vision for Doha's role as a hub for creative and cultural excellence a reality.”

“What makes this especially exciting is that Doha Film Festival gives filmmakers from Qatar and the wider region a global platform to help their stories reach audiences around the world,” said Media City Qatar chief executive Hamad Omar AlMannai.

Taking place on November 19-27, the Doha Film Festival brings together filmmakers, audiences and industry voices from the region and beyond to honour original storytelling and important voices in film.

Doha Film Festival 2026 feature films documentary Katara Studios