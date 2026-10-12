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Fake Marketplace Adverts Exploit Users' Names To Solicit Replies Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-12 11:11:31

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Cybersecurity researchers have identified a text-message scam that places recipients' names on fabricated Facebook Marketplace listings, encouraging them to respond to enquiries about goods they never offered for sale.

The scheme, described by Malwarebytes researcher Pieter Arntz on 6 October, uses an apparently ordinary buyer enquiry accompanied by an image resembling a Marketplace advertisement. The message asks,“Is this still available for purchase?”, while the supposed seller is identified by the recipient's own name.

The personalised detail turns an unfamiliar message into an apparent case of identity misuse. A recipient may reply to deny having advertised the product or demand an explanation, inadvertently confirming that the targeted telephone number is active.

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The Arabian Post

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