Fake Marketplace Adverts Exploit Users' Names To Solicit Replies Arabian Post
The scheme, described by Malwarebytes researcher Pieter Arntz on 6 October, uses an apparently ordinary buyer enquiry accompanied by an image resembling a Marketplace advertisement. The message asks,“Is this still available for purchase?”, while the supposed seller is identified by the recipient's own name.
The personalised detail turns an unfamiliar message into an apparent case of identity misuse. A recipient may reply to deny having advertised the product or demand an explanation, inadvertently confirming that the targeted telephone number is active.
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