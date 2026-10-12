Galerie Von Vertes Stages Pop Art Survey“Pop-Ism” In London

MENAFN - USA Art News) Galerie von Vertes is presenting a major survey of Pop art titled“Pop-ism,” which opened inbefore its scheduled transfer to. The exhibition features works spanning over six decades, fromthrough, and includes pieces by prominent figures such as, and

London serves as an appropriate setting for“Pop-ism,” given that Pop art first emerged in the English capital in the mid-1950s, pioneered by artists like Richard Hamilton and Eduardo Paolozzi. The show coincides with PAD London, which runs from October 13–18. Following its London debut, the exhibition will move to Zurich, continuing there through December 4. The show's timing also aligns with a Pop art retrospective currently at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, on view through January 2027.

The exhibition's title,“Pop-ism,” is borrowed from Andy Warhol, who used the term to describe the transition from insular, theory-driven art movements to more accessible forms. The show traces this shift towards approachability through diverse works, including Chamberlain's sculptures made from crushed automobile parts, Haring's graphic cityscapes, Saint Phalle's“Nana” figures, Rauschenberg's layered collages, and Wesselmann's boldly colored compositions.

Alongside works by Pop icons, the exhibition also includes pieces by artists who influenced the movement's development, such as Alexander Calder's stabiles, Fernand Léger's industrial still lifes, and Yayoi Kusama's early soft sculptures. These works collectively illustrate the connection between Pop art's predecessors and its peak.

Galerie von Vertes highlights that Pop artists shared an instinct for abandoning traditional, rarefied materials and techniques in favor of accessible, mass imagery and commercial processes. They viewed art as a channel for ideas, adopting advertising strategies, embracing repetition, and discovering new aesthetic possibilities within consumer and mass culture. Many of these artists also took on the attributes of celebrities or brands, a phenomenon that the exhibition treats as an essential aspect of their work.

The gallery also emphasizes Pop art's lasting impact, geographically and temporally, as it laid the groundwork for subsequent movements like Neo-Pop, Minimalism, Conceptual art, and Political Pop.“Pop-ism” is accompanied by an exhibition catalog featuring significant works and texts by art historian Dr. Quirine Verlinde. The exhibition at Galerie von Vertes will be on view through December 4, 2026.

Source: Artnet News