Vermeer's Posthumous Fame Explored In New Book
Thoré declared in 1866,“Here's someone we don't know in France, and who very much deserves to be known!” The critic was captivated by Vermeer for reasons that continue to intrigue museum visitors today: his limited body of attributed works, numbering around 35 to date, and his still-unclear biography, which generate more questions than answers.
In the three and a half centuries since his passing, Vermeer's enigmatic art has inspired a wealth of creative works across visual art, cinema, poetry, and literature. For instance, Mary Cassatt once remarked that Edgar Degas's“Madame Théodore Gobillard (Yves Morisot, 1838–1893)” from 1869 was“much in the style of a Vermeer and quite as interesting.”
These artistic reverberations are the subject of scholar Ruth Bernard Yeazell's forthcoming book, Vermeer's Afterlives ( 2026 ). This extensively illustrated publication delves into the artist's enduring and widespread influence, surveying works created under his mythologized shadow. Yeazell meticulously catalogs and analyzes the Delft painter's iconography, particularly his recurring solitary female figures softly lit by daylight filtering through nearby windows. She also examines his consistent dedication to open-ended interpretation over a singular narrative, tracing his impact from Danish painter Vilhelm Hammershøi's serene canvases to experimental 20th-century film and contemporary sensual poetry.
Source: Hyperallergic
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