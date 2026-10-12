Pioneer Works Exhibition Examines Accessibility Through Jammed Conveyor Belt

MENAFN - USA Art News) Finnegan Shannon's installation,“There's no me without you,” at Pioneer Works in Red Hook, Brooklyn, explores the inherent fragility of various systems and their impact on disabled individuals when they malfunction. The exhibition, organized by, is on view throughat

The installation features a 12-foot-long square conveyor belt, reminiscent of those used for sushi, set within a maroon-carpeted room. This belt transports objects for visitor interaction, including plush chairs and open spaces designed for individuals unable to use seating. Complementary elements like masks, accessible text, hand sanitizer, DIY air purifiers, and descriptive audio are also provided, embodying Shannon's vision for an equitable and gentle engagement with art.

Three artists are scheduled to present work during the exhibition's run. For the initial month, Ariana Martinez displays small, tactile objects, such as ceramic strips and masses of rope, in dishes on the moving belt for visitors to pick up and touch. However, a recent visit revealed the conveyor belt was not operating, undermining its intended accessibility. Staff members eventually attempted to activate the machine but left without resolving the issue when it remained stuck, according to Hyperallergic, which published an installation photo by Bryan Martin.

The stalled belt served as a“frustrating metaphor” for institutional and societal indifference to accessibility requirements, prompting a visitor to gently rock a jammed plate, which unexpectedly restarted the belt. This accidental intervention underscored Shannon's core message of interdependence, highlighting the inextricable link between creative problem-solving and disability, making it a compelling subject for art.

Source: Hyperallergic