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Luhring Augustine Chelsea Explores Photography's Illusory Nature


Date: 2026-10-12 11:07:49

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Luhring Augustine's Chelsea gallery is currently presenting a group exhibition that delves into photography's capacity for fantasy and illusion, drawing inspiration from a Fran Lebowitz quotation. The words,“Abandon the search for Truth; settle for a good fantasy,” are prominently displayed on a wall, setting the conceptual framework for the show.

To emphasize this theme, the gallery has placed Shaun Pierson's archival pigment print,“Untitled (Strawberry on Lace)” ( 2026 ), depicting a remarkably voluptuous strawberry, directly beside the text. This pairing suggests that photography inherently pursues a fantastical narrative. The exhibition's main room further explores this concept through fragmentary and erotic portraiture.

Works by Pierson, David Seider, and Janice Guy are featured, creating a dynamic between intimacy and the unknown, reminiscent of a fragmented peep show. The display includes images of curved, freckled backs touching, and striking shards of women's faces seemingly emerging from darkness. Guy's grids of self-portraits from the 1970s are particularly captivating within the presentation.

Source: Hyperallergic

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USA Art News

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