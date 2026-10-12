Luhring Augustine Chelsea Explores Photography's Illusory Nature
To emphasize this theme, the gallery has placed Shaun Pierson's archival pigment print,“Untitled (Strawberry on Lace)” ( 2026 ), depicting a remarkably voluptuous strawberry, directly beside the text. This pairing suggests that photography inherently pursues a fantastical narrative. The exhibition's main room further explores this concept through fragmentary and erotic portraiture.
Works by Pierson, David Seider, and Janice Guy are featured, creating a dynamic between intimacy and the unknown, reminiscent of a fragmented peep show. The display includes images of curved, freckled backs touching, and striking shards of women's faces seemingly emerging from darkness. Guy's grids of self-portraits from the 1970s are particularly captivating within the presentation.
Source: Hyperallergic
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