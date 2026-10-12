NYC Materials For The Arts Launches Free Supply Program For Grantees

MENAFN - USA Art News) Materials for the Arts (MFTA) will initiate a new complimentary shopping program onfor artists receiving city-funded grants. This launch follows an announcement byand the(DCLA) that individual artist and small nonprofit grants inwould be doubled. The DCLA's decision, made nearly three weeks prior to the MFTA program's start, increased the grant cap to, up from, a limit that had been in place for the past

The MFTA program is designed to serve as a free resource for these selected artists. Its 35,000-square-foot warehouse will be accessible to artist grantees on the second Monday of each month, excluding federal holidays, from 3 pm to 6 pm. Available materials include diverse items such as leather spools, which were originally used for airplane seats, visual arts tomes, and dinosaur masks. The program's inaugural session is scheduled for Monday, October 19.

Tara Sansone, the executive director of MFTA, stated:“By broadening our operations to offer shopping days directly targeting these art grantees, we can ensure that more artists, more changemakers, and more New Yorkers have access to our city program.”

We previously reported:

New York City has doubled its individual artist grants from $5,000 to $10,000, the first increase in two decades, announced by Mayor Mamdani and Commissioner

Source: Hyperallergic