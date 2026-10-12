Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

NYC Materials For The Arts Launches Free Supply Program For Grantees


Date: 2026-10-12 11:07:49

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Materials for the Arts (MFTA) will initiate a new complimentary shopping program on October 19 for artists receiving city-funded grants. This launch follows an announcement by Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the Department for Cultural Affairs (DCLA) that individual artist and small nonprofit grants in New York City would be doubled. The DCLA's decision, made nearly three weeks prior to the MFTA program's start, increased the grant cap to $10,000, up from $5,000, a limit that had been in place for the past 20 years.

The MFTA program is designed to serve as a free resource for these selected artists. Its 35,000-square-foot warehouse will be accessible to artist grantees on the second Monday of each month, excluding federal holidays, from 3 pm to 6 pm. Available materials include diverse items such as leather spools, which were originally used for airplane seats, visual arts tomes, and dinosaur masks. The program's inaugural session is scheduled for Monday, October 19.

Tara Sansone, the executive director of MFTA, stated:“By broadening our operations to offer shopping days directly targeting these art grantees, we can ensure that more artists, more changemakers, and more New Yorkers have access to our city program.”

We previously reported:

New York City has doubled its individual artist grants from $5,000 to $10,000, the first increase in two decades, announced by Mayor Mamdani and Commissioner

Source: Hyperallergic

MENAFN12102026005694012507ID1111797858


USA Art News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search