Book Exposes Art Dealer Who Trafficked Mesoamerican Artifacts To LA Museums

MENAFN - USA Art News) A forthcoming book, Artifacts to Art: Collecting Ancient America in Midcentury L.A., delves into the illicit activities of the Stendahl Art Galleries, which illegally looted, smuggled, and sold ancient Mesoamerican artifacts to its Los Angeles clientele. Set for release in, the publication by, andexamines the historical context that transformed pre-Hispanic artifacts from anthropological study items into coveted art objects for collectors and museums.

One notable case highlighted in the book involves a Chacmool sculpture, which was famously photographed with Academy Award-winning actor Teresa Wright in a 1940 image by Man Ray. This reclining figure, praised for its modern aesthetic, became a central piece in collections and museums. For example, the Minneapolis Institute of Art acquired a“King Chak Mool” in 1947 for $10,000. This sculpture then toured Europe in an exhibition from 1958 to 1960 and quickly became a highlight of the museum's holdings. However, just a decade later, a specialist confirmed the sculpture was a forgery.

The extensive archive of the Stendahl Art Galleries is now housed at the Getty Research Institute, which also published the book. This archive provided the foundation for the authors' five years of research, revealing the intricate network of international museums, Hollywood figures, and Mexican looters that fueled the market for these illegally obtained objects.

Source: Hyperallergic