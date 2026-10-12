Investornewsbreaks Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (NYSE American: RGNT) Reports Strong Surgeon Interest In Gelrinc At International Cartilage Summit

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Regentis Biomaterials (NYSE American: RGNT), a regenerative medicine company focused on innovative tissue repair solutions, announced strong interest and engagement from orthopedic surgeons, physicians and cartilage repair specialists at the 8th International Cartilage Regeneration & Joint Preservation Society (“ICRS”) Summit, held Oct. 8-10 in Porto, Portugal. Discussions focused on GelrinC(R), the company's CE Mark-approved, cell-free hydrogel implant designed to regenerate damaged knee cartilage through a single procedure lasting approximately 10 minutes. In a Phase II study, GelrinC demonstrated approximately 100% greater improvement in overall Knee Injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score (“KOOS”) scores compared with historical microfracture controls at two years, with subsequent MRI analyses showing results consistent with durable, native-like cartilage regeneration. Regentis is working to translate physician interest into broader clinical adoption through its expanding European Centers of Excellence while advancing its ongoing U.S. Food and Drug Administration pivotal trial.

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About Regentis Biomaterials

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing innovative tissue repair solutions that restore health and enhance quality of life. With an initial focus on orthopedic treatments, Regentis' Gelrin platform technology, based on synchronized, degradable hydrogel implants, regenerates damaged or diseased tissue including inflamed cartilage and bone. Regentis' lead product GelrinC(R), is a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel that is eroded and resorbed in the knee, allowing the surrounding cells to regenerate the cartilage in a controlled and synchronous process. GelrinC(R) aims to address a market of approximately 470,000 cases for cartilage knee repair annually in the U.S. where no off-the-shelf treatment is available.

“This content has been disseminated on behalf of Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (NASDAQ: RGNT) as part of a paid investor awareness and marketing engagement.”

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