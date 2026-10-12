Evs Dominated Auto Sales In Europe In September, Data Shows

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) New registration figures from September 2026 show that fully electric vehicles have become the dominant force in Europe's passenger car market. Across the continent, multiple countries recorded electric shares at or above the halfway mark, while others posted fresh monthly highs. The data underscores how quickly the automotive landscape is shifting away from conventional combustion engines toward battery-powered mobility.

The impressive EV sales numbers coming from Europe could give firms like Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) solid data on which to...

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