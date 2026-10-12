MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Renewable power helped the United States get through a punishing summer, absorbing a surge in electricity demand that many expected would force utilities back toward coal and gas. Cooling needs and server farms pushed the grid harder than at almost any point in recent memory, yet fossil-fuel generation barely budged. Record wind, solar and battery output picked up the slack instead.

The way things stand, entities like Frontieras North America Inc. could soon have to expedite their...

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TinyGems is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.