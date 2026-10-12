A7 To Unveil A Service That Will Re-Invent The International Payments Market

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Moscow, Russia – October 13, 2026 – (SeaPRwire ) – On 13 October, the Russian international settlement system A7, created by Bank PSB, is set to present A7 International, a service enabling payments for a foreign counterparty's invoice in USDT, with the funds arriving via a standard SWIFT bank transfer in the required currency.







The service will cater primarily to foreign trade operators, but individuals are also eligible customers. The fee remains fixed at 0.3 percent.

Petr Fradkov, Chairman of PJSC Bank PSB, and Ilan Shor, CEO of A7, will provide a glimpse into its new offering on 13 October at 13:13.

To join the live broadcast and learn about the new project, follow the links:

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About A7

A7 is a global financial technology company specializing in international payments and settlement solutions for international trade. It was established in 2024 with the involvement of PSB Bank.

A7 is developing an independent global payment infrastructure across more than 100 countries, combining global financial expertise, advanced technology and regulatory compliance. The company's products include international payments, digital financial assets and promissory notes.

A7 Group works with 15,000 clients, with around 2,000 transactions processed through the system every day. In 2025, approximately 19% of Russian companies' cross-border trade settlements were processed through A7. In October 2025, A7 received an AA(RU) credit rating with a Stable outlook from ACRA.

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